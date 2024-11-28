Coherent MI: Secure Access Service Edge Market Poised To Hit $19.1 Billion By 2031

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Secure Access Service Edge is estimated to be valued at USD 2.3 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 19.1 Bn by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1% from 2024 to 2031. Burlingame, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the Coherent MI, The global Secure Access Service Edge Market Size was valued at USD 2.3 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 19.1 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 18.1% from 2024-2031. The growth of the Secure Access Service Edge Market is primarily driven by the emergence of cloud technologies and increasing adoption of cloud services by enterprises. Cloud adoption is gaining traction as it offers benefits such as scalability, flexibility and reduced costs. However, it has also given rise to security issues such as lack of visibility, vulnerability exploitation and lack of access controls. SAS Edge addresses these challenges by providing unified access and micro-segmentation capabilities for all cloud environments. It enables zero-trust security model and restricts access to only authorized users and applications. Furthermore, increasing demand for work from anywhere model amid COVID-19 pandemic is also propelling the demand for SAS Edge solutions to securely access cloud applications remotely. Get a Sample Report of Secure Access Service Edge Market @ Market Trends:

Adoption of zero-trust security framework and micro-segmentation capabilities offered by SAS Edge solutions is a major trend in the market. Zero-trust assumes there is no implicit trust granted to assets and users inside or outside the network perimeter. It implements least privilege access whereby access to applications are granted based on a continuous verification/authorization of who is requesting access, the context of the request and the risk posture of the user. Another key trend gaining traction is growing demand for SAS Edge offerings that are cloud-agnostic and can secure applications hosted on public/private/hybrid clouds in a unified manner. Vendors are focusing on developing cloud-agnostic solutions that offer centralized visibility, policy management and enforcement across multiple cloud environments. Secure Access Service Edge Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $2.3 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $19.1 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 18.1% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Component, By Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers . Strict Government Regulations and Data Protection Laws Globally,

.Leading to the Adoption of Secure Cloud-Based Solutions Restraints & Challenges . Misinformation and Confusion About the SASE Framework and its Deployment.

Market Opportunities:

Cloud-enabled SASE platforms are increasingly being adopted by enterprises looking to simplify their network security platforms. By integrating functionality like secure web gateway, cloud access security broker, and zero trust network access onto a single cloud-delivered platform, SASE offers advantages of reduced cost and complexity over traditional on-premise firewalls and VPNs. Major SASE vendors are offering comprehensive cloud-delivered security suites to capitalize on this trend.

More organizations are recognizintg the need to converge their networking and cybersecurity strategies to ensure consistent security policies across any user, device, or location. Traditional silos between network and security teams are breaking down, creating demand for integrated platforms like SASE that deliver networking and security as a unified service. By providing consistent security and connectivity globally, SASE aims to simplify operations for IT and security teams.

Key Market Takeaways

The global SASE market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period 2024-2031, owing to the rising need to simplify network security architectures. On the basis of component, the platform segment is expected to hold a dominant position, accounting for over 60% market share by 2031 due to its comprehensive set of features.

By application, IT & telecom is expected to be the leading segment over the forecast period, driven by demand from telecom operators and managed services providers for SASE's unified connectivity and security capabilities.

Regionally, North America is expected to dominate the SASE market through 2031, with major vendors based in the US offering advanced cloud-delivered SASE solutions.

Key players operating in the SASE market include Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, VMware, Inc., Versa Networks, Inc., Cato Networks, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., McAfee, LLC, Open Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP and Barracuda Networks, Inc. Consolidation among SASE vendors is expected in order to offer more comprehensive capabilities through partnerships.

Market Segmentation

By Component



Platform Services

By Application



IT & Telecom

BFSI

Manufacturing

Retail & E-commerce

Healthcare Others

By Region:



North America



U.S.

Canada

Latin America



Brazil



Argentina



Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe



Germany



U.K.



Spain



France



Italy



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea



ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East



GCC Countries



Israel

Rest of Middle East

Africa



South Africa



North Africa Central Africa

