(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The report offers market leaders and newcomers valuable insights into revenue estimations for both the overall market and its sub-segments. Stakeholders can utilize the report to enhance their understanding of the competitive landscape, allowing for improved business positioning and more effective go-to-market strategies. The report provides stakeholders with a comprehensive view on the Industrial Robotics Market, covering essential information on significant market drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges.
Dublin, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Robotics Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035: Distribution by Type of Robot, Type of Traditional Industrial Robot, by Payload, by Mobility, by Application Area, by End-User, by Geography and Key Players" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Industrial Robotics Market is valued at USD 17.6 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.49% during the forecast period till 2035.
Over the years, global demand for consumer electronics and automobiles has surged, prompting manufacturers to increasingly rely on industrial robots to automate tasks that require consistent process replicability. These robots, designed for heavy-duty operations, accelerate production by automating processes that would otherwise be time-consuming or hazardous. Each industrial robot typically features at least one robotic arm capable of performing dangerous or repetitive tasks in factories.
Industrial robots offer the flexibility to function in strenuous conditions, such as high-pressure vacuum chambers or radiation environments, where human exposure would be risky. Additionally, these robotic arms can be equipped with specialized grippers, enabling them to handle delicate materials or lift loads weighing several tons.
Currently, over three million industrial robots are in operation worldwide, delivering higher efficiency compared to human labor. According to the International Trade Administration (ITA), companies focused on automation of labor have seen an increase in productivity by more than 5%. Consumers are now demanding more versatile robots capable of handling a broader range of payloads. For instance, KUKA industrial robots can lift up to 500 kg, with an arm reach exceeding 2,500 mm.
As industrial robots continue to prove their ability to deliver optimal results in shorter timeframes, the demand for these machines is expected to rise in the coming years.
Leading Market Players
ABB FANUC Kawasaki Heavy Industries KUKA Yasakawa Nachi-Fujikoshi
ABB Daihen FANUC Kawasaki Heavy Industries KUKA Mitsubishi Electric Nachi-Fujikoshi Yamaha Motor Comau Denso Epson America Omron Siasun Staubli Yaskawa Hirata Nordson
Key Market Segments
Type of Robot
Traditional Industrial Robots Collaborative Robots
Type of Traditional Industrial Robot
Articulated Robots Cartesian Robots SCARA Robots Delta Robots Other Robots
Payload
Low Payloads (<20 Kgs) Medium Payloads (20 to 150 Kgs) High Payloads (>150 Kgs)
Mobility
Stationary Robots Mobile Robots
Application Area
Handling Welding Assembling Cleanroom Dispensing Processing Other Application Areas
End-User
Electronics Industry Automotive Industry Metal and Machinery Industry Plastics Industry Food and Beverages Industry Other Industries
Geography
North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa and the Rest of the World
