Once Again The Immensely Talented Jerard Rice Is Here With Enticing New Tracks

Better known as Rice, this booming talented individual has carved out a unique niche in the industry, seamlessly blending hip-hop, pop, and world music. Recently Jerard Rice has dropped two newly released tracks that have been making his fans from all over the world fall in love with his creativity and musical tapestry once again. The brand new tracks are called ' C'esta La Vie' and ' Blue Starz' which have already gained a lot of attention on the major music streaming platforms.

As both an artist and autism advocate, Jerard Rice channels his life experiences into music that not only entertains but educates and inspires. Rice's commitment to authenticity and his relentless work ethic position him as a trailblazer who's redefining what it means to create meaningful music in today's world. With tracks like ' C'esta La Vie ' the artist is poised to make an even greater impact in the world of music and beyond. This track gained him the WAM award Gold. The second track is called 'Blue Starz' which is about the inner star every human being holds inside them which has the capability to outshine all the insignificant insecurities. This song is about not just seeing the best in others but also seeing the best in ourselves. Striving every day and not giving up no matter the obstacles.

Rice's influence extends beyond the recording studio. His dynamic live performances have graced significant venues, such as Fenway Park and Veterans Stadium, where he has shared stages with notable artists like Ralph Stockman of Boys II Men and DJ Pauly D. These performances are characterized by Rice's ability to connect deeply with his audience, leaving a lasting impression through his energetic and authentic presence. Diagnosed with autism at 16, Rice has not only embraced his identity but has become a vocal advocate for autism awareness. Both of the tracks are streaming on Spotify for his fans to listen to and they can visit his social media profiles Facebook , Instagram , and Apple Music to get new updates about the artist and his upcoming projects.