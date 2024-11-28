MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENT

ABOUT PANDORA

Pandora is the world's largest jewellery brand. The company designs, manufactures and markets hand-finished jewellery made from high-quality materials at accessible price points. Pandora jewellery is sold in more than 100 countries through 6,700 points of sale, including more than 2,600 concept stores.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora employs 33,000 people worldwide and crafts its jewellery at three facilities in Thailand using only recycled silver and gold. Pandora is committed to leadership in sustainability and has set out to halve greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by 2030. Pandora is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange and generated revenue of DKK 28.1 billion (EUR 3.8 billion) in 2023.

