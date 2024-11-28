عربي


Thursday’S Soccer Games: Schedules And Where To Watch Live


11/28/2024 5:00:26 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The football highlights for this Thursday, November 28, include several exciting matches across various leagues and competitions.

Key fixtures include the UEFA Europa League, UEFA conference League, and domestic leagues from around the world. Fans can look forward to high-stakes international club competitions, domestic league action, and youth matches.
UEFA Europa League


  • 02:45 PM: Anderlecht vs Porto, band
  • 05:00 PM: Tottenham vs Roma, Youtube/@CazeTV
  • 05:00 PM: Manchester United vs Bodo/Glimt, Youtube/@CazeTV

UEFA Conference League

  • 12:30 PM: Astana vs Vitória de Guimarães, Youtube/@CazeTV
  • 02:45 PM: Heidenheim vs Chelsea, Youtube/@CazeTV

Euro 360

  • 02:45 PM: Melhores momentos simultâneos dos jogos da Europa League e Conference League, Youtube/@CazeTV
  • 05:00 PM: Melhores momentos simultâneos dos jogos da Europa League e Conference League, Youtube/@CazeTV


Copinha Feminina

  • 08:45 AM: Ferroviária vs Vitória, Youtube/@futebolpaulista
  • 11:00 AM: Fluminense vs América-MG, Youtube/@futebolpaulista
  • 11:00 AM: Botafogo vs Grêmio, Youtube/@futebolpaulista
  • 03:00 PM: Santos vs Sport, BandSports e Youtube/@futebolpaulista
  • 05:45 PM: Centro Olimpico vs Cruzeiro, Youtube/@futebolpaulista
  • 08:00 PM: Corinthians vs Fortaleza, Record News, BandSports, Youtube/@recordnews e Youtube/@futebolpaulista

Other Leagues

  • 07:00 AM: Chengnam Asan vs Daegu FC (K-League Playoff de acesso - Coreia do Sul), OneFootball
  • 07:00 AM: Austrália vs Brasil (Amistoso Feminino), Sportv
  • 09:00 AM: Zhejiang Greentown vs Lion City Sailors (AFC Cup), Disney+
  • 11:00 AM: Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa (Indian Super League), OneFootball
  • 10:00 PM: Atlético San Luis vs Tigres UANL (Liga MX), Disney+

Where to watch and which games will be broadcast live and online today?
Band

  • Anderlecht vs Porto (UEFA Europa League)

Youtube/@CazeTV

  Multiple UEFA Europa League and Conference League matches including Tottenham vs Roma and Manchester United vs Bodo/Glimt
  • Roma and Manchester United vs Bodo/Glimt
  • Euro 360 highlights

BandSports

  • Santos vs Sport (Copinha Feminina)
  • Corinthians vs Fortaleza (Copinha Feminina)

Record News

  • Corinthians vs Fortaleza (Copinha Feminina)

Youtube/@futebolpaulista

  • Multiple Copinha Feminina matches

Sportv

  • Austrália vs Brasil (Amistoso Feminino)

Disney+

  • Zhejiang Greentown vs Lion City Sailors (AFC Cup)
  • Atlético San Luis vs Tigres UANL (Liga MX)

OneFootball

  • Chengnam Asan vs Daegu FC (K-League Playoff de acesso - Coreia do Sul)
  • Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa (Indian Super League)

This comprehensive list covers the major soccer games scheduled for Thursday, November 28, 2024, along with their broadcast information.

The Rio Times

