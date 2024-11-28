Thursday’S Soccer Games: Schedules And Where To Watch Live
Date
11/28/2024 5:00:26 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The football highlights for this Thursday, November 28, include several exciting matches across various leagues and competitions.
Key fixtures include the UEFA Europa League, UEFA conference League, and domestic leagues from around the world. Fans can look forward to high-stakes international club competitions, domestic league action, and youth matches.
UEFA Europa League
02:45 PM: Anderlecht vs Porto, band
05:00 PM: Tottenham vs Roma, Youtube/@CazeTV
05:00 PM: Manchester United vs Bodo/Glimt, Youtube/@CazeTV
UEFA Conference League
12:30 PM: Astana vs Vitória de Guimarães, Youtube/@CazeTV
02:45 PM: Heidenheim vs Chelsea, Youtube/@CazeTV
Euro 360
02:45 PM: Melhores momentos simultâneos dos jogos da Europa League e Conference League, Youtube/@CazeTV
05:00 PM: Melhores momentos simultâneos dos jogos da Europa League e Conference League, Youtube/@CazeTV
Copinha Feminina
08:45 AM: Ferroviária vs Vitória, Youtube/@futebolpaulista
11:00 AM: Fluminense vs América-MG, Youtube/@futebolpaulista
11:00 AM: Botafogo vs Grêmio, Youtube/@futebolpaulista
03:00 PM: Santos vs Sport, BandSports e Youtube/@futebolpaulista
05:45 PM: Centro Olimpico vs Cruzeiro, Youtube/@futebolpaulista
08:00 PM: Corinthians vs Fortaleza, Record News, BandSports, Youtube/@recordnews e Youtube/@futebolpaulista
Other Leagues
07:00 AM: Chengnam Asan vs Daegu FC (K-League Playoff de acesso - Coreia do Sul), OneFootball
07:00 AM: Austrália vs Brasil (Amistoso Feminino), Sportv
09:00 AM: Zhejiang Greentown vs Lion City Sailors (AFC Cup), Disney+
11:00 AM: Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa (Indian Super League), OneFootball
10:00 PM: Atlético San Luis vs Tigres UANL (Liga MX), Disney+
This comprehensive list covers the major soccer games scheduled for Thursday, November 28, 2024, along with their broadcast information.
