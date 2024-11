(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Portuguese airline TAP Airways strengthens its position in Brazil as privatization plans advance in Portugal. The state-owned carrier attracts 12 potential buyers, including giants Air France-KLM, Lufthansa , and British Airways.



Infrastructure Miguel Pinto Luz confirms the privatization framework stands ready for 2025. The company shows robust performance with operating revenues reaching 3.2 billion euros through September 2024, marking a 2.8% increase from 2023.



TAP maintains its strategic focus on Portuguese diaspora routes while expanding its Brazilian network. The airline now connects 13 Brazilian capitals to Portugal with nearly 100 weekly flights. Recent route additions include Manaus and Florianópolis.



The carrier deploys its flagship Airbus A330-200 on key Brazilian routes, offering 269 seats split between economy and business classes. CEO Luis Rodrigues emphasizes the company's commitment to serving Brazilian travelers and tourism development.







Prime Minister Luis Montenegro signals openness to both full and partial privatization options. The government pledges to preserve TAP's Lisbon hub and core routes serving Portuguese communities worldwide.



TAP's Brazilian operation, led by Carlos Antunes, demonstrates market strength through strategic route expansion. The Manaus route reopening strengthens connections to the Amazon region, while the new Florianópolis service meets growing demand in southern Brazil.



The airline's operational success and strong market position explain the significant investor interest. TAP continues normal operations during the privatization process, maintaining its Portuguese identity while adapting to market demands.



TAP Airways Expands Brazilian Operations While Awaiting Privatization

MENAFN28112024007421016031ID1108935469