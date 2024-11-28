(MENAFN- APO Group)

AMAN UNION, the premier professional forum for commercial and non-commercial risk insurers and reinsurers within the member countries of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC), is delighted to announce its 14th Annual General Meeting to be hosted by the Algerian Export Insurance and Guarantees Company (CAGEX), and the event is scheduled to take place from December 1st to 3rd, 2024, in Algiers - Algeria.

This highly anticipated gathering will bring together leading professionals, experts, and stakeholders from the credit and political risk industry across the OIC member countries to discuss and deliberate on strategies to boost credit insurance and trade exchange, reflecting the shared commitment to fostering regional economic integration.

The Annual General Meeting will also serve as a platform for knowledge-sharing, fostering partnerships, and exploring new opportunities to enhance risk management and insurance services within the region.

Dr. Khalid Khalafalla, the Secretary-General of AMAN UNION stated: "We are pleased to host the 14th Annual General Meeting in Algeria. This event provides a unique opportunity for our members to unite, share insights, and collaborate on strategies that will enhance credit insurance and promote trade exchange across Africa, the Arab, and Islamic countries, ensuring sustainable growth and resilience in the region. As we navigate an increasingly complex global landscape, the role of AMAN UNION in fostering cooperation and innovation is more critical than ever. We look forward to fruitful discussions and valuable insights that will benefit all our stakeholders."

The event will feature a comprehensive agenda, with keynote speeches and networking sessions, highlighting significant developments in AMAN UNION Member Institutions during 2023. Focus areas of the event include fostering regional cooperation for global sustainability, the role of credit insurance in promoting trade exchange and achieving SDGs, the importance of credit information in mitigating risks and maximizing trade credit recoveries, in addition to the role of Multilateral Development Institutions and Global Cooperation in unlocking Africa-Arab trade potential. The gathering also presents an opportunity for attendees to engage with peer industry leaders, gain insights into current market trends and future outlook, in addition to exploring innovative solutions to the challenges facing the sector.

AMAN UNION remains committed to its mission of promoting best practices, enhancing the capabilities of its members, and contributing to the sustainable development of the risk insurance industry in OIC member countries. The 14th Annual General Meeting in Algeria promises to be a milestone event in achieving these goals.

For more information about the event and registration details, please visit the Aman Union website.

For more information about the event, please contact the Aman Union Secretariat at ... or visit their website at .

About AMAN UNION:

The AMAN UNION is a professional forum assembling Commercial&Non-commercial Risks Insurers&Reinsurers in Member Countries of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab Investment&Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (DHAMAN). The Aman Union was established on October 28 2009, following a bilateral agreement between the Arab Investment and Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (DHAMAN) and the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) to join efforts to establish a union for commercial and non-commercial risks Insurers and Reinsurers in their respective Member Countries. Read more at