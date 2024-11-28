Issue of Equity and Total voting Rights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OCTOPUS AIM VCT 2 PLC

Issue of Equity and Total Rights

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the 'Company') announces the allotment and issue, on 28 November 2024, of 1,641,830 Ordinary Shares of 0.01p each at a price of 40.3p per share to who elected to receive Ordinary Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme as an alternative to the interim dividend of 1.8p per share payable on 28 November 2024.

Application for the shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Conduct Authority ('FCA') and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities will be made and dealings are expected to commence on or around 12 December 2024.

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company are now 195,403,293 Ordinary Shares. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

