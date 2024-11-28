Free-To-Air (FTA) Service Market Valued At $120.3 Billion In 2022, Set To Surpass $337.3 Billion By 2032 CAGR Of 11.2%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Research, titled,“Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market ," The global free-to-air (FTA) service market was valued at $120.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $337.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2023 to 2032."



Free-to-air (FTA) services continue to be an approachable method for millions of viewers to view a range of content by using a simple antenna, with or without a requirement for a Set Top Box (STB). They are available in an unencrypted format and provided by broadcasters exclusive of any subscription that is permitted by the government authorities. These TV channels are generally earned using advertisements.



They are typically available in residential and commercial areas through a range of methods, including terrestrial broadcasting, satellite broadcasting, and Internet Protocol television (IPTV). Further, the convenience of FTA services in commercial and residential areas varies depending on the location. In some areas, there may be a limited number of FTA channels available or only accessibility to terrestrial FTA services, however, in other areas, there may be a wider selection of channels or accessibility to both terrestrial and satellite FTA services. Hence, FTA services are gaining significant momentum in residential and commercial applications to provide a free and easy way to watch television and radio.



The rise in adoption of Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) and the increase in number of subscribers are expected to drive the growth of the market. In addition, the surge in the integration of government initiatives in digital broadcasting and FTA services fuels the growth of the free-to-air service market. However, a lack of content security and data piracy is expected to limit the market growth. Conversely, the emergence of Over-the-top (OTT) platforms with free streaming services is anticipated to provide numerous opportunities for the expansion of the free-to-air service market size during the forecast period.



Depending on the device type, the cable television segment dominated the free-to-air service market share in 2022 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to the increased smart TV usage, rising internet penetration, and surging consumer demand for better television distribution infrastructure. However, the mobile TV segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the free-to-air service industry, owing to the growing utilization of smart equipment, such as smartphones and tablets, along with the rise in the availability of affordable mobile business services (or“m-services”) across diverse telecommunication carriers



Region-wise, the FTA service market size was dominated by North America in 2022 and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period owing to several government authorities and broadcasting agencies employing these FTA solutions to streamline media and content delivery, further contributing to the market growth within the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the surge in demand for cable TV and mobile TV, coupled with favorable government support to promote the use of digital television services among residential and commercial areas.



The effects of the COVID-19 crisis on the global economy have a mixed effect on the growth of the free-to-air service market analysis in the short run, i.e., 2020 and 2021. However, the pandemic led to an increase in TV viewership, as people have been staying at home, which has propelled the demand for FTA services. On the contrary, the pandemic led to a decline in advertising revenue, which is a key source of income for FTA broadcasters. This decline was witnessed due to the fact that businesses had been cutting back on their advertising spending during the pandemic. Further, the non-accessibility of fresh content on free-to-air TV channels as a result of disruption in shooting for prime-time soap operas in a bid to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak is expected to limit the growth prospect of the FTA service market.



However, the free-to-air (FTA) service market is projected to gain significant traction in the long run, as the demand for FTA services remains robust in the upcoming years, due to the rising integration of new technologies, such as 5G, which are expected to make it easier for individuals to access FTA services. This factor creates the demand for free-to-air service, thus accelerating the growth of free-to-air service market forecast. Additionally, the rise in usage of digital services in FTA broadcasting to adapt to the changing landscape of the TV industry during the COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to foster the demand for the free-to-air service industry worldwide.



Key Findings Of The Study :



By device type, the cable television segment accounted for the largest free-to-air services market share in 2022.



Region-wise, North America generated the highest revenue in 2022.



On the basis of application, the residential segment generated the highest revenue in 2022.



The global free-to-air services market is dominated by key players such as AMC Networks, Inc., British Broadcasting Corporation, BT Group Plc, Deutsche Telekom AG, Eutelsat, ITV Plc, Mediaset S.p.A., ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, RTL Group, and Sky Plc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.



