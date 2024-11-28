Waste Sorting Robots Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Analysis And Forecasts To 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) increase in urbanization & industrialization, which is expected to result in growth of waste generation that boost the demand of the market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Global Waste Sorting Robots ReportA new report by Allied Market Research, titled“Waste Sorting Robots Market ,” reveals that the global waste sorting robots market was valued at $1.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $10.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 19.6% from 2022 to 2031.Waste sorting robots are advanced machines designed to automate the segregation of various types of waste materials. Equipped with two robotic arms, these systems can achieve up to 4,000 sorting operations per hour, significantly outperforming human capabilities. These robots play a pivotal role in improving the efficiency of waste management processes.Download PDF Sample Copy:Market DriversThe increasing focus on environmental sustainability and waste recycling is a major growth driver for the market. The integration of data analytics, AI-driven sorting technologies, and monitoring systems for effective waste disposal is further propelling market demand. However, the high capital costs associated with waste sorting robots may hinder growth. On the other hand, advancements in technology and growing adoption of automated sorting systems in emerging economies are expected to create lucrative opportunities for market players during the forecast period.Key Market TrendsRecycling robots are revolutionizing material recovery facilities by automating waste sorting, thereby increasing efficiency and profitability while reducing overhead costs. Advanced technologies such as robotic arms, AI-vision systems, grippers, and conveyor systems are widely used for sorting recyclable materials.The rapid expansion of industries such as medical, e-commerce, construction, and automotive in developing regions, particularly in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA, is driving the adoption of waste sorting robots. Innovations like IoT-enabled sensors, AI-based solutions, and remote monitoring systems are further enhancing the capabilities of these robots.Major players in the market are focusing on partnerships and acquisitions to strengthen their product portfolios. For instance, in November 2021, Zen Robotics partnered with Eberhard Group to develop AI-based technologies for processing mixed demolition waste, enhancing sorting and recycling productivity.Market SegmentationBy Waste Sorting Type:Plastic Products Sorting (38.5% market share in 2021)Metallic Waste SortingWood & Bricks SortingOthersBy Application:Waste Sorting (76.39% market share in 2021)RecyclingBy End-User:Municipality (86.16% market share in 2021)IndustrialBy Region:North America (Dominated the market in 2021)EuropeAsia-Pacific (Expected to exhibit the highest growth rate)LAMEAPurchase Enquiry:Key Market PlayersThe report profiles leading companies in the waste sorting robots market, including:AMP RoboticsBollegraaf Recycling SolutionsBulk Handling Systems (BHS)CleanRoboticsMachinex Industries Inc.TOMRA Sorting GmbHSadako TechnologiesZen RoboticsWaste RoboticsKey Findings of the StudyPlastic products sorting dominated the market in 2021, contributing significantly to revenue.The municipality segment registered the highest growth among end-users in 2021.Asia-Pacific is projected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period.The report provides a detailed analysis of emerging market opportunities and trends.An in-depth evaluation of key market segments and regional performance is included.The comprehensive analysis of market trends, opportunities, and competitive strategies highlights the vast potential of the global waste sorting robots market, paving the way for innovative solutions in waste managementConstruction Blog : @vijayanalytics/postsConstruction Material Blog :Construction Blog :Construction Material Blog :

