Sony India celebrates 30 years of enriching lives through innovation

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 27th November 2024: Sony India celebrates 30 years of offering innovative products and services to the Indian market in November 2024. Since its inception in 1994, Sony India has been at the forefront of revolutionizing consumer electronics, reshaping the entertainment landscape and setting new standards in product quality and innovation across key product categories such as televisions, home and personal audio, digital imaging and gaming.



Reflecting on this remarkable milestone, Mr. Sunil Nayyar, Managing Director of Sony India, shared, "For 30 years, Sony has been more than a brand, it has been a companion in the lives of millions of Indian families. We are deeply grateful for the trust and love our consumers have shown us. This milestone is a testament to our shared journey of innovation, creativity and connection. As we look ahead, we are committed to continuing to deliver experiences that inspire and bring people closer together."



Inspiring Kando – The Heart of Sony’s Philosophy

At Sony, every product and service is designed with Kando – the Japanese concept of deeply moving and inspiring people. From enabling families to enjoy blockbuster movies together, to listening to music in its purest form, to compelling gaming experience and empowering creators’ intent with world-class cameras, Sony’s mission has always been to bring people closer to what they love. Sony India extends heartfelt gratitude to its consumers, partners and employees who have been part of this incredible journey.



Focus on sustainability and community development

Sustainability remains a cornerstone of Sony India’s operations, aligning with the global "Road to Zero" environmental plan. Beyond its business operations, Sony India has made a profound impact on society through its CSR initiatives. Some of these programs focus on skill development, heritage preservation, village development, elderly care and medical support.



A Vision for the Future

As Sony India steps into its fourth decade, the company remains steadfast in its mission to enrich lives, embrace innovation and create products that inspire wonder and connection. From reimagining home entertainment to pushing the boundaries of technology, Sony is committed to shaping a future filled with possibilities.





