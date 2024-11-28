AIR INDIA OPTIMISES FLEET TO OFFER ITS BEST NARROWBODY CABIN PRODUCTS ON KEY METRO-TO-METRO ROUTES

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 27 November 2024: Following the integration of Vistara earlier this month, Air India today announced an optimisation of its domestic route network that will prioritise deployment

of its best narrowbody cabin products on five key metro-to-metro routes, beginning

01 December 2024.

This will see all1 flights between the following metro cities operated with erstwhile Vistara A320-series aircraft offering Business, Premium Economy and Economy Class:

1. Delhi and Mumbai

2. Delhi and Bengaluru

3. Delhi and Hyderabad

4. Mumbai and Bengaluru

5. Mumbai and Hyderabad

Such flights will operate with ‘AI’-prefixed four-digit flight numbers beginning with ‘2’, such as AI2999 from Delhi to Mumbai.

Air India will also optimise flight schedules so that flight departures are spread out throughout the day, without reducing frequency. Air India now offers more than 1,000 weekly flights (round trips) on these key routes: 56x daily on Delhi-Mumbai, 36x daily on Delhi-Bengaluru, 24x daily on Delhi-Hyderabad, 22x daily on Mumbai-Bengaluru, and 18x daily on Mumbai-Hyderabad.

Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Air India, said: "The merger of Vistara into Air India has unlocked many new opportunities to improve our customer offering. By combining the strengths of both full-service carriers, we are able to consolidate our best narrowbody offering on routes where there is desire for a high-frequency, full-service product. We will progressively expand the coverage to more routes as Air India inducts new aircraft and completes the retrofit of our legacy narrowbody fleet during 2025.”

Air India’s aircraft on the five key metro-metro routes feature 8 luxurious seats in Business Class, each offering 41-inches of pitch, 7-inches of recline, leg rest and footrest; 24 extra legroom seats in a dedicated, upscale Premium Economy Class cabin, with each seat offering 33-inches of pitch and 4-inches of recline; and 132 comfortable seats in Economy with 29-inches of standard pitch in the cabin and 3-inches of recline.

Travellers can expect a world-class, full-service flying experience on Air India’s metro-to-metro routes. This includes award winning cabin interiors, complimentary hot meals, lounge access for premium guests at all major airports, the choice of convenient flight connections to destinations across five continents, and service delivered to the exacting standards of the new Air India.

Air India’s optimised domestic route network will be progressively visible across booking channels including Air India’s official website, mobile app, and through authorised travel agents and partners.

1Air India will continue to operate one widebody flight each between Delhi and Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad using its Boeing 777 or Airbus A350 aircraft, which will have ‘AI’-prefixed three-digit flight numbers.





