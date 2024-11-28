Capital Bank Hosts Students for Career Day in Partnership with INJAZ

(MENAFN- Advvise) Aiming to promote financial literacy, Capital Bank hosted a group of students from Yacoub Hashem Secondary School as part of the “Financial Sector Career Day” initiative, organized by INJAZ in collaboration with the Central Bank of Jordan, the Ministry of Education, and the Association of Banks in Jordan.

This initiative underscores the bank’s commitment to promoting financial literacy among Jordanian youth and equipping them with the knowledge needed to understand the banking sector.

The event featured sessions led by Capital Bank employees, covering key topics such as human resources and career development, which offered insights into professional growth and opportunities in the banking sector. Other sessions focused on financial literacy, introducing students to essential financial concepts, and customer service, highlighting its role in enhancing the overall banking experience.

Touleen Barto, Group Chief Marketing and Corporate Communications Officer at Capital Bank, highlighted the importance of this initiative by INJAZ. She noted Capital Bank’s continuous efforts to foster financial literacy across various segments, particularly among youth, to build an informed generation capable of making sound financial decisions. She also emphasized the bank’s belief in collaboration with INJAZ to achieve its mission of building impactful partnerships that contribute to a better future for the community.

Capital Bank’s participation in this event reflects its commitment to advancing financial literacy, which is a pillar of its strategy to raise awareness among younger generations and support community development.





