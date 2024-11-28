عربي


AUTO1 Group Opens 500Th Drop-Off Branch As Part Of European Sourcing Network Expansion


11/28/2024 4:09:46 AM

EQS-News: AUTO1 Group SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
AUTO1 Group opens 500th drop-off branch as part of European sourcing Network expansion
28.11.2024
AUTO1 Group opens 500th drop-off branch as part of European sourcing network expansion

Berlin, November 28, 2024 – AUTO1 Group SE, Europe's leading digital automotive platform for buying and selling used cars, today announced the opening of its 500th drop-off branch in Germany of its C2B Buying brand. The opening marks a major milestone as the company continues to accelerate the roll-out of purchasing branch locations across Europe.

With its local European consumer brands wirkaufendeinauto and its sister brands, AUTO1 Group provides consumers an easy and seamless way to sell their used cars. AUTO1 Group operates its purchasing network in nine European countries, including Germany, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Austria and Portugal.

With the opening of the 500th branch in Jena, Germany, the group is further solidifying its position as the go-to-brand for private customers looking to sell their used car.

Berkan Limon, SVP Purchasing of AUTO1 Group: “I am proud of our teams for executing our network expansion plan so ambitiously and driving double-digit branch growth compared to the beginning of the year. We receive great feedback from our selling customers, who appreciate that we are now even closer to them. We are excited about the potential ahead of us to further expand our footprint as we continue to offer our customers great prices for their used cars at maximum convenience.”

About AUTO1 Group

Founded in 2012, AUTO1 Group is a multi-brand technology company that is building the best way to buy and sell cars. Its local European consumer brands like wirkaufendeinauto offer consumers the fastest and easiest way to sell their car. Its merchant brand, AUTO1, is Europe's largest wholesale platform for car trading professionals. With its retail brand Autohero, AUTO1 Group is using its technology, scale and operational excellence to develop the best consumer experience to buy a used car. AUTO1 Group is operating in over 30 countries and generated a revenue of EUR 5.5 billion in 2023. Following its successful IPO in February 2021, the group's shares are trading on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol AG1 and the ISIN DE000A2LQ884.


MENAFN28112024004691010666ID1108935321


