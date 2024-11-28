2024 Whitelane Study: DATAGROUP again delivered impressive results in customer satisfaction as IT Service Provider

EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

2024 Whitelane Study: DATAGROUP again delivered impressive results in customer satisfaction as IT

Pliezhausen, 28 November 2024 – DATAGROUP has positioned itself as a reliable and high-performance partner in the 2024 Whitelane Study on Customer Satisfaction in IT Sourcing. In particular, the top placement in Workplace Services was emphasized, an area in which DATAGROUP has highest customer satisfaction scores in Germany. The company also achieved excellent results in other key areas such as Application Services and Cloud & Infrastructure and has established itself as one of the preferred IT service providers. In this year's study of market research institute Whitelane Research, DATAGROUP has positioned itself as a“Strong Performer” with a satisfaction score of 76 percent and has proved its high quality and reliability in cooperation with customers once again. With 37 participating customers, the company received a higher-than-average level of feedback from all service areas examined, which is a broad and representative basis for the valuation of services. The Whitelane Study analyzed over 280 companies with the largest IT budgets in Germany and assessed more than 900 individual IT sourcing partnerships as well as over 850 cloud platform sourcing partnerships. “We are very proud of this strong positioning in the Whitelane Study. The results of the study reiterate our commitment to always provide excellent services and accelerate digitization in close partnership with our customers”, says Andreas Baresel, Chief Executive Officer of DATAGROUP.“Our comprehensive and customer-oriented approach in daily operations provides real added value which is mainly reflected in Workplace Services, in which we had the highest customer satisfaction scores.” DATAGROUP has been ranked first in Workplace Services and thus provides the highest level of customer satisfaction among all service providers analyzed in Germany. These services include the supply and support of modern workplace solutions, which play a fundamental role for companies in maintaining a productive workplace environment. DATAGROUP ranks fourth in Application Services, an area focused on the supply and operation of application software. The company received“Exceptional Performer” status. The same applies to the strongly growing area of Cloud & Infrastructure. As one of the company's strategic focus topics, cloud services stand for flexible and forward-looking solutions, enabling customers to modernize their IT infrastructures and accelerate their digitization. The award reflects DATAGROUP's investments in innovative technologies and the ability to support customers with individually combined Multi-Cloud Services. All the above services from DATAGROUP are bundled in the proprietary CORBOX, a modular IT service suite providing customers with integrated and flexible solutions for their IT requirements. From Workplace Services and Application Management to Cloud and Security Operations, CORBOX provides a seamless integration of all IT services from a single source. The results of the Whitelane Study confirm the efficiency of this unique service approach.

About Whitelane Research Whitelane Research is an independent organization which is focused on research of IT sourcing throughout Europe. In its unique and in-depth annual studies on IT sourcing, Whitelane questions the CIO of the leading IT-spending organizations in different countries on their sourcing plans as well as IT and cloud providers. Further information under . About DATAGROUP DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service providers. Some 3,500 employees at locations across Germany design, implement, and operate IT infrastructures and business applications. With its CORBOX product, DATAGROUP is a full-service provider, supporting global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. DATAGROUP is growing organically and through acquisitions. The acquisition strategy is particularly noted for its optimal integration of new companies. DATAGROUP is actively participating in the consolidation process with its“buy and turn around” and its“buy and build” strategy.



