EQS-News: Verve Group SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Interim Report

Verve Achieves 45% Revenue and 45% EBITDA Growth in Q3 2024, Strong Free Cashflow Reduces Leverage Ratio to 2.6x, Jun Group Accelerates Organic Growth Post M&A

28.11.2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Verve Achieves 45% Revenue and 45% EBITDA Growth in Q3 2024, Strong Free Cashflow Reduces Leverage Ratio to 2.6x, Jun Group Accelerates Organic Growth Post M&A Net Revenues increased by 45% to 113.7 (78.3) €m

56% increase in number of Software Clients1 to 1,076 (Q3'23: 690)

32% increase in Ad Impressions to 244 billion (Q3'23: 186 billion) 31% Organic Revenue Growth1 (Q3'23: 1%) Adjusted EBITDA increased by 45% to 33.6 (23.1) €m

Improved EBITDA margin of 30% (Q3'23: 29%)

Operating Cashflow increased by 94% to 54.1 (27.8) €m Adjusted Net Debt Leverage Ratio1 reduced to 2.6x (30 September 2023: 3.2x) Further Key Highlights Q3

Verve growth its market share in the US and generates 80% of its revenues in North America and achieves #1 ranking by Pixalate for direct premium supply.

Jun Group accelerates organic growth on a stand-alone-basis, rising from 2% in Q2'24 to 13% in October 2024 while maintaining 49% EBITDA margin. ID-less solutions drove a 51% YoY increase in iOS revenue in Q3'24, while full-screen & video ads grew YoY by 233%, showcasing their market impact.

November 28, 2024 (08:00 CET) – Verve Group SE ("Verve" or the "Company", ISIN: SE0018538068; ticker: VER / M8G) a fast-growing, profitable digital media company that provides AI-driven advertising-software solutions, publishes its Interim Report Q3 2024. Financial Highlights Q3 1













Net revenue 113.7 (78.3) €m, an increase of 45%

Organic net revenue increased by 31%, driven by new Software Clients as well as budget increases from existing Software Clients

Adj. EBITDA 33.6 (23.1) €m, an increase of 45%, adj. EBITDA margin of 30 (29) %

Adj. EBIT 25.2 (18.4) €m, an increase of 37%

Items affecting comparability impacting EBITDA of -2.6 (-40.6) €m, mainly for Jun Group M&A transaction costs Adj. Net result of 10.9 (42.9) €m, a decrease of 75%2



Operating Cashflow amounted to 54.1 (27.8) €m, an increase of 94%

Total net debt, amounted to 377.7 (305.4) €m

Adj. Leverage Ratio of 2.6x (3.2x)

Cash position amounted to 118.9 (110.4) €m

Earnings Per Share (EPS) amounted to 0.04 (0.252) €

Adj. EPS amounted to 0.06 (0.272) €

Total Assets amounted to 1,156 (1,006) €m

Equity Ratio was 34 (37) % 56% increase in Software Clients to 1,076 (690) incl. Jun Group















QUOTE FROM THE CEO “I am excited to share that Verve achieved further substantial growth in the third quarter of 2024. Our net revenue reached 114 €m, reflecting an impressive year-over-year revenue growth of 45%, of which 31% was driven organically (excluding FX and Jun Group). We generated particularly strong growth in the US, which now represents 80% of our revenues. Verve's strong growth has been fueled primarily by our leading position in mobile in-app advertising combined with our strength in ID-less advertising solutions. Ongoing AI technology improvements coupled with feedback loops from each single transaction continuously strengthen our targeting capabilities. Addressability in the fast-growing ID-less part of the ad market is currently one of the biggest challenges for both advertisers and publishers, which is why Verve's ID-less solutions strongly resonate with new and existing clients. This is confirmed by a 56% increase in the number of large software clients in the third quarter and a net $ expansion rate of existing clients of 108%. As we work on integrating the Jun Group demand activities into the Verve Group, we are proud to report accelerating organic growth on a stand-alone-basis for Jun Group, rising from 2% in Q2 2024 (pre-acquisition) to 7% in Q3 2024 (two months with Verve) and reaching 13% in October 2024. Our adjusted EBITDA saw a notable year-over-year increase of 45%, reaching 34 €m, with a margin of 30% (compared to 29% in Q3 2023). While further increasing our EBITDA, we continue to invest in our sales force and in enhancing our product and platform capabilities. Looking ahead, we expect continued strong organic revenue growth for the remainder of 2024 and beyond, along with further improvements in profitability. Our growth trajectory remains strong." commented Remco Westermann, CEO of Verve ”.

KEY FIGURES













2024 2023 2024 2023 2023 In €m Q3 Q3 Q1-Q3 Q1-Q3 FY Net Revenues 113.7 78.3 292.8 223.3 322.0 Y-o-Y Growth in Revenues 45% -11% 31% -4% -1% EBITDA 36.2 63.7 84.4 101.2 128.5 EBITDA Margin 32% 81% 29% 45% 40% Adj. EBITDA 33.6 23.1 84.8 63.5 95.2 Adj. EBITDA Margin 30% 29% 29% 28% 30% EBIT 24.5 55.4 56.3 79.3 99.0 EBIT Margin 22% 71% 19% 36% 31% Adj. EBIT 25.2 18.4 65.0 50.2 76.9 Adj. EBIT Margin 22% 24% 22% 22% 24% Net Result 7.6 39.2 14.5 41.3 46.2 Net Result Margin 7% 50% 5% 19% 14% Adj. Net Result 10.9 42.9 22.8 49.9 57.4 Adj. Net Result Margin 10% 55% 8% 22% 18%













Notes: (1) Definitions can be found in the Interim Report Q3 2024 on page 17. (2) High EPS in 3Q23 due to large one-off income from the AxesInMotion earn-out release.





in the Investor Relations section . Investor Presentation 10:30 CET, November 28, 2024

Verve invites investors to the presentation of its Q3 2024 results by Remco Westermann (CEO) and Paul Echt (CFO) at 10:30 am CET.

For further information, please contact: Sören Barz

Head of Investor Relations

+49 170 376 9571

...



About Verve Verve ("Verve" or the "Company", ISIN: SE0018538068; ticker: VER / M8G) is a fast-growing, profitable digital media company that provides AI-driven ad-software solutions. Verve matches global advertiser demand with publisher ad-supply, enhancing results through first-party data from its own content. Aligned with our mission,“Let's make media better,” the company focuses on enabling better outcomes for brands, agencies, and publishers with responsible advertising solutions, with an emphasis on emerging media channels. Verve's main operational presence is in North America and Europe, and it is registered as a Societas Europaea in Sweden (registration number 517100-0143). Its shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm and the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The company has two secured bonds listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market. Verve's certified advisor on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; contact info: ... .

