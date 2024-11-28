Invitation to the 13th International investment Forum (IIF) - [ONLINE] on December 4, 2024

EQS-News: GBC AG / Key word(s): Conference/Miscellaneous

Dear Ladies and Gentlemen, we are pleased to invite you to participate in the 13th International Investment Forum (IIF) on December 4, 2024 from 09:55 am (CET). The IIF is taking place for the 13th time since its launch in 2021 and, as an online investor conference, offers the perfect platform for investors to get in touch with selected internationally oriented companies. As a live event in an online format, the International Investment Forum provides direct access to national and international listed companies from Europe, Australia and North America. These companies come from various sectors such as industrials, security, software, retail, real estate, commodities, hydrogen & solar, energy and many more. The participating companies provide unique insights into their business models and current development, and are available to answer investors' questions after the presentation in the Q&A live during the event. "We are very much looking forward to the 13th IIF International Investment Forum, which will once again provide an excellent digital platform for investors and companies. With up to 20 exciting companies from Europe, Asia and North America, numerous interesting investment opportunities will be presented again this year. The conference has established itself as an exciting investor event since 2021 and remains an important platform for the exchange of innovative ideas and valuable investment opportunities.", explains Manuel Hölzle, Head of Research at GBC AG and co-organizer of the 13th IIF International Investment Forum. "As Apaton Finance, we are proud to co-organize the 13th IIF International Investment Forum and to contribute our particular specialization in international small-cap companies from the North American and Asian region. This edition will once again feature exciting companies whose innovative business strategies offer impressive prospects for investors. The forum is an excellent platform for discovering attractive investment opportunities in these dynamic markets," adds Mario Hose, CEO of Apaton Finance as co-organizer. The IIF will be moderated by GBC AG analysts Matthias Greiffenberger and Julien Desrosiers.

moderated

by

GBC AG

analysts

Matthias Greiffenberger and Julien Desrosiers. The following companies, among others, will be presenting in 30-minute slots: MS Industrie AG (ISIN DE0005855183) – Germany coinIX GmbH & Co (ISIN DE000A2LQ1G5) – Germany Avemio AG (ISIN DE000A2LQ1P6) – Germany Calvert International AG (ISIN DE000A2YN5X9) – Germany Gesco AG (ISIN DE000A1K0201) – Germany Agrimin Ltd. (ISIN AU000000AMN1) – Australia K+S AG (ISIN DE000KSAG888) – Germany Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (ISIN DE0007314007) – Germany Brunswick Exploration Inc. (ISIN CA1170881041) – Canada XXIX Corp. (ISIN CA74738B1094) - Canada Power Nickel Inc. (ISIN CA7393011092) – Canada Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (ISIN CA3799005093) – Canada Almonty Industries Inc. (ISIN CA0203981034) – Canada dynaCERT Inc. (ISIN CA26780A1084) – Canada Diagnos Inc. (ISIN CA2524423068) – Canada Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (ISIN CA25039N4084) – Canada Cipher Neutron Inc. private – Canada The complete program with the presentation times for the 13th IIF can be found under the following link: Please register for the IIF via our website or via direct link:

We look forward to seeing you! The team of GBC AG and Apaton Finance GmbH

