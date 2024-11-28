Don't Miss Out - Time's Running Out To Get Up To 60% Off In COSRX's Black Friday/Cyber Monday Sale!

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Viral K-Beauty Favorites on Sale and Available on Amazon!

Viral K-Beauty brand, COSRX announces unbeatable Black Friday &

Cyber Monday (BFCM)

deals on must-have skincare duos! During this highly anticipated sale, COSRX favorites will be up to 60% off offering skincare lovers the opportunity to enjoy huge discounts on some of the most popular and TikTok-viral products, including

the

best-selling The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum in a variety of sets including the, C 23% + Peptide Booster Set , Snail 96% + Peptide Booster Set , and Niacinamide 15% + Peptide Booster Set .

60% Off in COSRX's Black Friday/Cyber Monday Sale

Infused with six types of peptides - powerful amino acids that promote collagen production and skin elasticity - The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum is a game changer for achieving smooth, youthful, and radiant skin. Designed as the ultimate first step, it enhances the absorption of active ingredients, ensuring optimal results. Its consistent sell-outs and glowing reviews are a testament to its effectiveness exemplifying COSRX's dedication to delivering accessible, high-performance skincare.

This Black Friday, COSRX offers an exciting chance to snag this game-changing serum in specially curated exclusive sets tailored to specific skincare concerns.

Niacinamide 15% + Peptide Booster Set

This duo combines The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum with The Niacinamide 15 Serum for total acne treatment. Niacinamide soothes breakouts, reduces inflammation, controls oil, and supports aftercare, creating a smooth, hydrated canvas. This powerful set transforms dull skin into a radiant, mirror-like complexion for flawless makeup application.

Vitamin C 23% + Peptide Booster Set

Target early signs of aging with this pairing of The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum and The Vitamin C 23 Serum. The peptide serum preps the skin for enhanced absorption, allowing the lightweight Vitamin C to penetrate deeper for maximum effectiveness. Together, this duo addresses early signs of aging, reduces hyperpigmentation, and revitalizes dull, lifeless skin for a brighter, more youthful appearance.

Snail 96% + Peptide Booster Set

This viral duo features the The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum and Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence. Together, they repair and deeply hydrate while enhancing skin texture, leaving you with a revitalized, glowing complexion that transcends glass skin, entering the realm of mirror-like radiance.

Promotional Products:



Niacinamide 15% + Peptide Booster Set – Up to 31% Off

Snail 96% + Peptide Booster Set - Up to 31% Off

Vitamin C 23% + Peptide Booster Set - Up to 32% Off

Glass Skin Starter Set - Up to 46% Off

All About Snail Kit - Up to 32% Off

Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence - Up to 31% Off

Advanced Snail 92 All in One Cream 100g - Up to 29% Off

The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum - Up to 35% Off

The Niacinamide 15 Serum - Up to 46% Off

The Vitamin C 23 Serum - Up to 44% Off

The Retinol 0.5 Oil - Up to 44% Off

Hyaluronic Acid Intensive Cream - Up to 38% Off Refresh ABC Daily Toner (AHA BHA Vitamin C) 150ml - Up to 60% Off

For more information, please visit the COSRX store on Amazon.

About COSRX: With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America's favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating the skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn't. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including , Amazon , ULTA , Revolve , Dermstore , Nordstrom and Target . COSRX is also on Instagram + TikTok .

SOURCE COSRX

