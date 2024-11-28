Global Artificial Turf Market To Reach USD 6.3 Billion By 2034, Driven By Sustainability And Technological Innovations | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Future Insights (FMI) has pegged the artificial turf market value to USD 3,490.8 million by 2024. Driven by the growing popularity of sports events and surging demand in the commercial and residential sector for landscaping, the market for artificial turf is expected to expand at a 6.1% CAGR over the forecast period 2024 to 2034. NEWARK, Del, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global artificial turf market is projected to reach a valuation of USD 3,490.8 million by 2024 and is expected to expand at a robust CAGR of 6.1% during the assessment period, reaching USD 6,338.4 million by 2034. This growth is driven by rising demand across sports, residential, and commercial sectors due to its durability, low maintenance, and eco-friendly attributes. Increasing investments in sports infrastructure, coupled with urbanization and sustainability initiatives, are further bolstering market expansion. Technological advancements in materials and the development of recyclable and biodegradable turf solutions are creating significant opportunities for industry players. The artificial turf market continues to evolve, driven by technological advancements, rising demand in residential and commercial applications, and increasing awareness of sustainable landscaping solutions. This press release highlights key insights into the artificial turf market, its growth dynamics, and emerging opportunities. How Will Expansion of Hotels and Airports Affect Artificial Turfs Sales? High-end Hotel Aesthetics and the Growing Tourism Industry are Driving the Artificial Turf Market The rising number of hotels, restaurants, and airports across the globe is expected to drive the market. Artificial turfs are increasingly used in these infrastructures for various applications such as decorating balconies, swimming pools, and rooftops. Thus, with ongoing expansion in the hospitality industry, the market for artificial turfs is likely to witness steady growth. The increasing popularity of sports events for games such as football, cricket, hockey, golf, and others coupled with upcoming global sports events is expected to drive the market. The market will therefore gain from an increasing number of international sporting events such as football and cricket matches, among others. Artificial turfs are progressively used for preparing fields that host these sports as they are more durable and do not lose their sheen even after years. With upcoming sports events such as Football Champion League Matches, Hockey Junior Pan American Championship 2021, and others, the demand for artificial turfs is expected to skyrocket over the coming years. With the emergence of hybrid artificial turf technology and third-generation turfs, manufacturers are launching new turfs with shock pads, anti-bacterial properties, and natural components such as cork, crumb driver, and rubber zest to reduce the chances of injuries. These developments are expected to offer a conducive environment for the overall market growth. Market Growth Drivers Increased Sports Infrastructure Investments : Governments and private entities are heavily investing in sports facilities, boosting the demand for durable and high-performance artificial turf solutions. Environmental and Economic Benefits : Artificial turf reduces water usage, eliminates the need for pesticides, and offers long-term cost savings, making it an attractive option for sustainable development. Urbanization and Space Optimization : Rapid urban growth has spurred the use of artificial turf in compact residential and commercial spaces, including rooftop gardens and patios.

Trends and Opportunities

Technological Innovations : The integration of advanced materials has enhanced the aesthetic appeal, comfort, and safety of artificial turf.

Eco-Friendly Solutions : Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on recyclable and biodegradable turf products to align with global sustainability goals. Customization and Design Flexibility : The ability to tailor turf products for specific applications, such as playgrounds or indoor installations, is creating new growth opportunities.

Explore the Full Report for Detailed Insights! Key Takeaways

The artificial turf market is growing due to its durability, low maintenance, and suitability for various applications, including sports and landscaping.

Urbanization and sustainability goals are key drivers for artificial turf adoption in residential and commercial sectors.

Innovations in materials and manufacturing processes are enhancing product performance and eco-friendliness.

Governments and private investors are prioritizing artificial turf in sports infrastructure projects. The trend toward customizable, recyclable turf products offers significant growth potential.

"The artificial turf market is poised for sustained growth as consumers and industries prioritize solutions that blend performance, aesthetics, and sustainability. Innovations in eco-friendly materials and customizable designs will be pivotal in capturing emerging opportunities, especially in urban and sports sectors. Stakeholders who invest in green technologies and align with global environmental goals are likely to secure long-term market leadership." says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI). What are the Key Restrains Impeding the Sales of Artificial Turf? Low-quality Materials and Environmental Concerns Limit the Market Stringent regulations across various countries regarding the usage of infill material used in artificial turf are hampering the growth of the market. For instance, the European Chemical Agency (ECHA) has proposed to the European Union (EU) to ban the synthetic granules used as infill in artificial turfs, with six years transition period. This is projected to hinder the market growth in several European countries. Artificial turf does not flame up, however, due to its high surface temperature it melts easily if it is exposed to intense reflected sunlight from any window or something hot falls in it such as charcoal. Other than this, factors such as volatility in prices of raw materials for manufacturing artificial turf and the high cost of the product are likely to hamper the market growth. The increasing number of construction projects, and increasing application in residential & commercial sectors are expected to drive the market for artificial turf over the coming years. Regional Analysis of the Artificial Turf Market

Countries CAGR 2024 to 2034 South Africa 7.2% Brazil 6.7% Germany 5.9% China 5.7% United States 4.9%

Country-wise Insights

How Will the Market for Artificial Turf Expand Across the United Kingdom?

The United Kingdom Government's Stringent Regulation of Infill Materials Will Boost Demand for Artificial Turf

The increasing disposable income of people across the United Kingdom is driving the sales of artificial turfs for landscaping and sports applications. As per FMI, the artificial turfs market in the United Kingdom is expected to expand at a steady pace over the forecast period 2024 to 2034.

The United Kingdom is home to some of the world's largest stadiums that host cricket and football matches such as Lords, Headingley, Wembely, and Old Trafford stadiums. An increasing number of sporting events is one of the chief factors, propelling the demand for artificial turfs in the country. The market demand for artificial turf is projected to rise at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

English Football League confirmed dates for upcoming tournaments for the 2021 to 2022 campaign, with the season ready to go underway across the Sky Bet Championship in the United Kingdom several other sporting events are on the cards, which will present attractive opportunities for artificial turf market players to capitalize on.

Why is Demand for Artificial Turf Rising in the United States?

Construction Industry Growth and Ongoing Projects Will Boost Market For Artificial Turf Market

The ongoing expansion of the construction industry is expected to bolster the market in the United States Artificial turfs have are gaining traction in construction projects for sports arenas, houses, stadiums, and commercial gardens due to better durability and less maintenance compared to natural grass.

Market players in the country are increasingly launching innovative and more realistic artificial turfs. For instance, Synthetic Grass Warehouse, a leading manufacturer of artificial grass in America, announced launching their new product named, Everlast Turf's Nature's Best, a more durable, soft, and realistic artificial turf.

This coupled with early acceptance of such products is expected to uplift the market growth of the country, making the United States a dominant market in North America. Artificial turf demand is expected to grow and CAGR of 4.9% in the next few years.





Key Manufacturers in the Artificial Turf Market



Tarkett Group

ForeverLawn, Inc

Koninklijke Ten Cate N.V.

Cocreation Grass Corporation

Challenger Industries, Inc.

Hellas Construction

All Victory Grass (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd

PlayCore, Inc

ACT Global

Shaw Sports Turf

LIMONTA SPORT S.p.A.

AstroTurf, LLC

Fieldturf Inc

SIS Pitches

Polytan GmbH

SYNLawn GardenGrass



Key Segments of Market Report

By Application:

Application is segmented into contact sports, non-contact sports, leisure, and landscaping. Contact sports is further segmented into football, rugby, hockey, and others. Non-contact sports are classified into tennis, golf, and others. Landscaping is divided in residential and commercial.

By Base Material:

polyethylene, polypropylene , polyamide, and others are the base materials.

By Infill Material:

Rubber-based infills, sand infills, and plant-based infills are the infill materials. Rubber-based infills are segmented into styrene-butadiene rubber , ethylene propylene diene monomers, thermoplastic elastomers, and others.

By End-user:

End-users are government sports, government landscaping, private sports, and private landscaping.

By Region:

The industry is spread across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and the Middle East and Africa.

Old Source:

German Translation:

Der globale Kunstrasenmarkt wird bis 2024 voraussichtlich eine Bewertung von 3.490,8 Mio. USD erreichen und wird im Bewertungszeitraum voraussichtlich mit einer robusten CAGR von 6,1 % wachsen und bis 2034 6.338,4 Mio. USD erreichen. Dieses Wachstum wird durch die steigende Nachfrage im Sport-, Wohn- und Gewerbesektor aufgrund seiner Langlebigkeit, seines geringen Wartungsaufwands und seiner umweltfreundlichen Eigenschaften angetrieben. Zunehmende Investitionen in die Sportinfrastruktur in Verbindung mit Urbanisierungs- und Nachhaltigkeitsinitiativen unterstützen die Marktexpansion weiter. Technologische Fortschritte bei den Materialien und die Entwicklung von recycelbaren und biologisch abbaubaren Rasenlösungen schaffen erhebliche Chancen für die Akteure der Branche.

Der Kunstrasenmarkt entwickelt sich weiter, angetrieben durch den technologischen Fortschritt, die steigende Nachfrage in Wohn- und Gewerbeanwendungen und das zunehmende Bewusstsein für nachhaltige Landschaftsgestaltungslösungen. Diese Pressemitteilung beleuchtet wichtige Einblicke in den Kunstrasenmarkt, seine Wachstumsdynamik und neue Chancen.

Wie wirkt sich die Expansion von Hotels und Flughäfen auf den Verkauf von Kunstrasen aus?

Hochwertige Hotelästhetik und die wachsende Tourismusbranche treiben den Kunstrasenmarkt voran

Es wird erwartet, dass die steigende Zahl von Hotels, Restaurants und Flughäfen auf der ganzen Welt den Markt antreiben wird. Kunstrasen wird in diesen Infrastrukturen zunehmend für verschiedene Anwendungen wie die Dekoration von Balkonen, Schwimmbädern und Dächern eingesetzt. Mit der anhaltenden Expansion in der Hotellerie wird der Markt für Kunstrasen wahrscheinlich ein stetiges Wachstum verzeichnen.

Es wird erwartet, dass die zunehmende Beliebtheit von Sportveranstaltungen für Spiele wie Fußball, Cricket, Hockey, Golf und andere in Verbindung mit bevorstehenden globalen Sportereignissen den Markt antreiben wird. Der Markt wird daher von einer zunehmenden Anzahl internationaler Sportereignisse wie Fußball- und Cricketspielen profitieren.

Kunstrasen wird nach und nach für die Vorbereitung von Spielfeldern verwendet, auf denen diese Sportarten stattfinden, da sie haltbarer sind und auch nach Jahren nicht ihren Glanz verlieren. Mit bevorstehenden Sportveranstaltungen wie Fußball-Champions-League-Spielen, Hockey Junior Pan American Championship 2021 und anderen wird erwartet, dass die Nachfrage nach Kunstrasen in den kommenden Jahren sprunghaft ansteigen wird.

Mit dem Aufkommen der Hybrid-Kunstrasentechnologie und der dritten Generation von Rasen bringen die Hersteller neue Rasen mit Elastikpads, antibakteriellen Eigenschaften und natürlichen Komponenten wie Kork, Krümeltreiber und Gummizesten auf den Markt, um das Verletzungsrisiko zu verringern. Es wird erwartet, dass diese Entwicklungen ein günstiges Umfeld für das Gesamtmarktwachstum bieten werden.

Treiber des Marktwachstums

1. Erhöhte Investitionen in die Sportinfrastruktur : Regierungen und private Einrichtungen investieren stark in Sportanlagen, was die Nachfrage nach langlebigen und leistungsstarken Kunstrasenlösungen ankurbelt.

2. Ökologische und wirtschaftliche Vorteile : Kunstrasen reduziert den Wasserverbrauch, macht Pestizide überflüssig und bietet langfristige Kosteneinsparungen, was ihn zu einer attraktiven Option für eine nachhaltige Entwicklung macht.

3. Urbanisierung und Raumoptimierung : Das schnelle städtische Wachstum hat die Verwendung von Kunstrasen in kompakten Wohn- und Gewerberäumen, einschließlich Dachgärten und Terrassen, vorangetrieben.

Trends und Chancen



Technologische Innovationen : Die Integration fortschrittlicher Materialien hat die Ästhetik, den Komfort und die Sicherheit von Kunstrasen verbessert.

Umweltfreundliche Lösungen : Die Hersteller konzentrieren sich zunehmend auf recycelbare und biologisch abbaubare Rasenprodukte, um sich an den globalen Nachhaltigkeitszielen auszurichten. Anpassung und Designflexibilität : Die Möglichkeit, Rasenprodukte für bestimmte Anwendungen wie Spielplätze oder Indoor-Installationen anzupassen, schafft neue Wachstumschancen.



Wichtige Erkenntnisse



Der Kunstrasenmarkt wächst aufgrund seiner Langlebigkeit, seines geringen Wartungsaufwands und seiner Eignung für verschiedene Anwendungen, einschließlich Sport und Landschaftsbau.

Urbanisierungs- und Nachhaltigkeitsziele sind die Haupttreiber für die Einführung von Kunstrasen im Wohn- und Gewerbesektor.

Innovationen bei Materialien und Herstellungsverfahren verbessern die Produktleistung und die Umweltfreundlichkeit.

Regierungen und private Investoren priorisieren Kunstrasen bei Sportinfrastrukturprojekten. Der Trend zu individualisierbaren, recycelbaren Rasenprodukten bietet erhebliches Wachstumspotenzial.



"Der Kunstrasenmarkt ist bereit für ein nachhaltiges Wachstum, da Verbraucher und Branchen Lösungen priorisieren, die Leistung, Ästhetik und Nachhaltigkeit vereinen. Innovationen bei umweltfreundlichen Materialien und anpassbaren Designs werden entscheidend sein, um neue Chancen zu nutzen, insbesondere im Stadt- und Sportsektor. Akteure, die in grüne Technologien investieren und sich an den globalen Umweltzielen orientieren, dürften sich langfristig die Marktführerschaft sichern." sagt Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President bei Future Market Insights (FMI).

Was sind die wichtigsten Hemmnisse, die den Verkauf von Kunstrasen behindern?

Minderwertige Materialien und Umweltbedenken schränken den Markt ein

Strenge Vorschriften in verschiedenen Ländern in Bezug auf die Verwendung von Füllmaterial, das in Kunstrasen verwendet wird, behindern das Wachstum des Marktes. So hat die Europäische Chemikalienagentur (ECHA) der Europäischen Union (EU) vorgeschlagen, synthetische Granulate, die als Füllung in Kunstrasen verwendet werden, mit einer Übergangsfrist von sechs Jahren zu verbieten. Dies wird voraussichtlich das Marktwachstum in mehreren europäischen Ländern behindern.

Kunstrasen flammt nicht auf, schmilzt jedoch aufgrund seiner hohen Oberflächentemperatur leicht, wenn er intensivem reflektiertem Sonnenlicht aus einem Fenster ausgesetzt ist oder etwas Warmes wie Holzkohle in ihn fällt. Abgesehen davon dürften Faktoren wie die Volatilität der Preise für Rohstoffe für die Herstellung von Kunstrasen und die hohen Kosten des Produkts das Marktwachstum behindern. Es wird erwartet, dass die zunehmende Anzahl von Bauprojekten und die zunehmende Anwendung im Wohn- und Gewerbesektor den Markt für Kunstrasen in den kommenden Jahren antreiben werden.

Regionale Analyse des Kunstrasenmarktes

Länder CAGR 2024 bis 2034 Südafrika 7.2 % Brazilien 6.7 % Deutschland 5.9 % China 5.7 % USA 4.9 %

Länderspezifische Einblicke

Wie wird sich der Markt für Kunstrasen im Vereinigten Königreich entwickeln?

Die strenge Regulierung von Füllmaterialien durch die britische Regierung wird die Nachfrage nach Kunstrasen ankurbeln

Das steigende verfügbare Einkommen der Menschen im gesamten Vereinigten Königreich treibt den Verkauf von Kunstrasen für den Landschaftsbau und Sportanwendungen voran. Laut FMI wird erwartet, dass der Kunstrasenmarkt im Vereinigten Königreich im Prognosezeitraum 2024 bis 2034 stetig wachsen wird.

Im Vereinigten Königreich befinden sich einige der größten Stadien der Welt, in denen Cricket- und Fußballspiele ausgetragen werden, wie z. B. die Stadien Lords, Headingley, Wembely und Old Trafford. Die zunehmende Anzahl von Sportveranstaltungen ist einer der Hauptfaktoren, der die Nachfrage nach Kunstrasen im Land ankurbelt. Die Marktnachfrage nach Kunstrasen wird im Prognosezeitraum voraussichtlich mit einer CAGR von 3,8 % steigen.

Die English Football League hat die Termine für die kommenden Turniere für die Saison 2021 bis 2022 bestätigt, wobei die Saison über die Sky Bet Championship im Vereinigten Königreich startet. Mehrere andere Sportereignisse stehen auf dem Plan, die den Akteuren des Kunstrasenmarktes attraktive Möglichkeiten bieten werden, von denen sie profitieren können.

Warum steigt die Nachfrage nach Kunstrasen in den Vereinigten Staaten?

Das Wachstum der Bauindustrie und laufende Projekte werden den Markt für Kunstrasen ankurbeln

Es wird erwartet, dass die anhaltende Expansion der Bauindustrie den Markt in den Vereinigten Staaten stärken wird Kunstrasen gewinnen bei Bauprojekten für Sportarenen, Häuser, Stadien und Gewerbegärten aufgrund der besseren Haltbarkeit und des geringeren Wartungsaufwands im Vergleich zu Naturrasen an Bedeutung.

Die Marktteilnehmer des Landes bringen zunehmend innovative und realistischere Kunstrasen auf den Markt. So kündigte beispielsweise Synthetic Grass Warehouse, ein führender Hersteller von Kunstrasen in Amerika, die Einführung seines neuen Produkts mit dem Namen Everlast Turf's Nature's Best an, einem haltbareren, weicheren und realistischeren Kunstrasen.

Es wird erwartet, dass dies in Verbindung mit der frühen Akzeptanz solcher Produkte das Marktwachstum des Landes ankurbeln und die Vereinigten Staaten zu einem dominierenden Markt in Nordamerika machen wird. Es wird erwartet, dass die Nachfrage nach Kunstrasen in den nächsten Jahren steigen und eine CAGR von 4,9 % erreichen wird.

Wichtige Hersteller auf dem Kunstrasenmarkt



Tarkett Gruppe

ForeverLawn, Inc

Koninklijke Ten Cate N.V.

Cocreation Grass Corporation

Challenger Industries, Inc.

Hellas Bau

All Victory Grass (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd

PlayCore, Inc

ACT Global

Shaw Sportrasen

LIMONTA SPORT S.p.A.

AstroTurf, LLC

Fieldturf Inc

SIS-Stellplätze

Polytan GmbH

SYNLawn GartenGras



Schlüsselsegmente des Marktberichts

Nach Anwendung:

Die Anwendung wird in Kontaktsportarten, kontaktlose Sportarten, Freizeit und Landschaftsgestaltung unterteilt. Kontaktsportarten werden weiter in Fußball, Rugby, Hockey und andere unterteilt. Kontaktlose Sportarten werden in Tennis, Golf und andere eingeteilt. Die Landschaftsgestaltung wird in Wohn- und Gewerbeimmobilien unterteilt.

Nach Basismaterial:

Polyethylen, Polypropylen, Polyamid und andere sind die Ausgangsmaterialien.

Nach Füllmaterial:

Füllungen auf Gummibasis, Sandfüllungen und Füllungen auf pflanzlicher Basis sind die Füllmaterialien. Füllungen auf Gummibasis werden in Styrol-Butadien-Kautschuk, Ethylen-Propylen-Dien-Monomere, thermoplastische Elastomere und andere unterteilt.

Nach Endbenutzer:

Endnutzer sind der öffentliche Sport, der öffentliche Landschaftsbau, der private Sport und der private Landschaftsbau.

Nach Region:

Die Branche ist über Nordamerika, Lateinamerika, Westeuropa, Osteuropa, Ostasien, Südasien sowie den Nahen Osten und Afrika verteilt.

Authored By

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Chemicals & Materials

The chlorinated polyethylene resins & elastomers market is forecast to reach USD 600 Million by 2022, expected to flourish at a CAGR of 8% to reach USD 1,297 Million by 2032.

The market for butyl elastomers is estimated to be worth USD 4.22 billion in 2022 and to grow at a CAGR of 6% to reach USD 7.46 billion by 2032.

The global market of Thermoplastic Ester Elastomers (TPEE) is projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.9% in the forecast period from 2023 to 2033 where the market size of thermoplastics in 2023 is poised to reach USD 292.2 billion, and in 2033 to USD 518.3 billion.

The FKM Elastomers Market is anticipated to attain a value pool of USD 1.6 billion by 2023-end. Global demand for FKM elastomers is expected to rise at a CAGR of 4.6% to USD 2.5 billion in 2033.

The styrene butadiene rubber market is poised to reach a valuation of USD 11.5 billion by 2024, with significant expansion anticipated to propel it to USD 19.7 billion by 2034.

The liquid silicone rubber market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. The market is expected to hold a valuation of USD 6.9 billion in 2023. By 2033, the value is expected to cross USD 10.1 billion.

Global Cellular Rubber demand is anticipated to be valued at USD 8.4 Billion in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.91% to be valued at USD 15 Billion from 2022 to 2032.

The global Perchloroethylene market is relishing a market valuation of USD 1,672 Million in 2022, and all set to expand with a CAGR of 3% during 2022 to 2032 period.

The market value of the biobased propylene glycol market is anticipated to reach a high of USD 6.65 billion by the year 2032.

The consistent growth forecasts indicate that the global ethylene dichloride market will achieve an impressive valuation of USD 28,785.48 million by 2033.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries. Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: ...

Website:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube