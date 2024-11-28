Global Insulating Glass Window Market Set For 6.5% Growth, Reaching $18.36 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Insulating Glass Window Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The future of the insulating glass window market looks promising, with the globe witnessing an unprecedented growth, according to the 'Insulating Glass Window Global Market Report 2024'. The global insulating glass window industry is set to experience a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.5%, taking the market value from $13.37 billion in 2023 to $14.24 billion in 2024.

What Is The Projected Growth Of The Insulating Glass Window Market By 2028?

The insulating glass window market is predicted to continue its rapid growth trajectory, reaching a lofty $18.36 billion by 2028, matching the CAGR of 6.5% observed in previous years. This upward trend in the forecast period can be pinned down to an array of factors like a surge in building refurbishment and upgrades, a growing focus on health and wellness, and regulatory changes. Other prominent aspects include an aging building stock, rising demand for daylighting, and major trends like triple glazing, smart glass integration, vacuum insulated glass VIG, solar control films, and the integration of unique security features.

Why Is The Demand For Energy-Efficient Buildings Driving The Growth Of The Insulating Glass Window Market?

Increasing demand for energy-efficient buildings is a significant player propelling the growth of the insulating glass window market over the coming years. Such buildings require less energy for heating and cooling, thanks to insulating glass windows that act as barriers, preventing heat from escaping or entering a home or office. The rise of this trend was highlighted when more than 6,000 buildings received Environmental Protection Agency EPA ENERGY STAR certification in April 2021, and around 280,000 commercial properties utilized the EPA ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager tool for gauging energy use, water use, and/or waste and materials. No wonder, the insulating glass window market is bracing for a robust growth phase.

Who Are The Major Players In The Insulating Glass Window Market?

Notable companies operating in the insulating glass window market include AGC Inc., Cardinal Glass Industries Inc., Central Glass Co. Ltd., and Saint-Gobain SA. More competitors in this arena are Dymax Corporation, Glaston Corporation, Guardian Glass Corp., H.B. Fuller Company, and Vitro S.A.B. de C.V. Others adding value to the market are Internorm International GmbH, Ittihad Insulating Glass Co., Migo Glass Co. Ltd., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., and Shandong OYADE Sealant Industry Co. Ltd, among others.

What Are The Key Trends In The Insulating Glass Window Market?

Strategic partnerships have surfaced as a key trend in the insulating glass window market. Major companies are engaging in partnerships and collaborations to fortify their market position. For example, in October 2021, AGC Glass Europe, a Belgium-based insulated glass manufacturing company, and Masterframe Windows Limited, a UK-based window manufacturer, formed a strategic alliance to introduce vacuum insulating glazing FINEO to the UK market for PVC-U sash windows.

How Is The Global Insulating Glass Window Market Segmented?

The insulating glass window market report segments the market into:

1 By Product Type: Vacuum Insulating Glass VIG, Gas Filled Insulating Glass, Air Filled Insulating Glass

2 By Sealant Type: Silicone, Polysulfide, Hot melt butyl, Polyurethane, Other Sealant Types

3 By Spacer Type: Thermoplastic, Aluminum Box, Galvanized Steel, Intercept, Stainless Steel Box

4 By End-Use Industry: Residential, Commercial

What Is The Regional Spread Of The Insulating Glass Window Market?

In 2023, North America emerged as the largest region in the insulating glass window market followed by Europe. The report also covers other key regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

