Automotive 3D Printing Market Worth $13.02 Billion By 2030, Globally, - Exclusive Report By Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automotive 3D Printing Industry

Numeric control processes are best suited for mass production, which make customization of automotive parts expensive.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Research, titled,“Automotive 3D Printing Market by Component, Application, and Propulsion: Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global automotive 3D printing market size was valued at $1,664.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $13,022.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 23.7% from 2021 to 2030.🔰 Download Sample Pages -Major determinants of the market growthRise in need to minimize vehicle weight, product costs, and development time, surge in use of 3D printing for prototyping & development of complex parts, and high demand for customized automotive parts have boosted the growth of the global automotive 3D printing market . However, lack of expertise & skilled labor hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rapid technological advancements and surge in investment in R&D would open new opportunities in the future.The technology segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2030By component, the technology segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 25.0% during the forecast period. Moreover, the segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for half of the market, owing to rise in demand for passenger vehicles and increase in need to optimize the manufacturing process. The report includes an analysis of other segments such as material and services.🔰 Procure Complete Research Report Now: /purchase-optionsThe prototyping segment dominated the marketBy application, the prototyping segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market, owing to rapid prototyping using 3D printing to reduce development time of testing model. However, the end-use parts segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 26.1% during the forecast period, owing to rise in application of 3D printing for manufacturing complex automotive parts.Europe, followed by North America, held the lion's shareBy region, the market across Europe, followed by North America, held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market . This is due to growth in demand for premium cars, high adoption of electric vehicles, and established automotive industry in the region. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 25.9% during the forecast period, owing to demand for passenger vehicles, surge in disposable income in countries including India and China, and development of autonomous vehicles in the region.🔰 Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying -Major market players3D Systems CorporationAutodesk, Inc.Desktop Metal, Inc.EOS GmbHGeneral Electric CompanyHoganas ABMaterialise NVStratasys, Ltd.Ultimaker BVVoxeljet AGKey Findings Of The StudyBy component, the technology segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By application, the end-use parts segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By propulsion, the electric vehicles segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Related Reports:- Automotive Biometric Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Technology and Vehicle Type - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2024- Automotive Fabric Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Fabric Type, Application and Vehicle Type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027- Automotive Logistics Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Service, by Type, by Mode of Transport, by Distribution Area : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031- Automotive Pump Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type, by Technology, by Vehicle Type, by Sales Channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.