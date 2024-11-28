Olympus Story House Celebrates Thanksgiving By Expressing Gratitude To Partner Authors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

OLYMPUS STORY HOUSE

This Thanksgiving 2024, California-Based Self-Publishing Leader Thanks all Their Partner Authors for the Trust and Collaboration

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- California-based self-publishing company Olympus Story House warmly celebrates Thanksgiving by extending heartfelt thanks to the authors who have entrusted them with the publishing and marketing of their books. As an emerging powerhouse in the industry, Olympus Story House is grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with a diverse and talented group of authors.This innovatively dynamic business is a collective of seasoned writers, editors, literary agents, creatives, and publishing professionals, all with extensive and tenured experience. What began as a small, ambitious team of coworkers launching their own venture has swiftly evolved into a trusted publishing and marketing house for self-published authors.Now, as they embrace the spirit of Thanksgiving, Olympus Story House continues to empower writers by providing expert guidance and innovative solutions, establishing itself as a rising leader in the self-publishing landscape. Amidst the challenges and uncertainties of self-publishing, Olympus Story House stands firm in its promise to offer clients affordable, reliable, and exceptional book publishing and promotional services.“These core values are the foundation of our work, guiding us as we empower authors and creators to share their stories with the world,” shares the team.“This Thanksgiving, we are especially thankful for the trust our authors place in us and the incredible stories they bring to life.”Olympus Story House offers a wide variety of publishing services, including:Black & White Printing: Features grayscale interior printing with monochrome image options and colored book covers, ideal for text-rich manuscripts.Full-Color Printing: Provides vibrant, high-quality prints for both the book's exterior and interior, perfect for children's books and photo-centric manuscripts.In addition to publishing, they offer an array of book marketing services such as Document Endorsement Programs (Query Letters), Press Releases & Features, Professional Book Reviews, Email Marketing Campaigns, Website Creation & Development, and more.For up-and-coming authors seeking comprehensive publishing services or established authors looking to expand their marketing opportunities, Olympus Story House is a trusted partner. For more information, visit olympusstoryhouse. Updates on giveaways, book recommendations, author spotlights, and publishing insights can be found on Instagram and Facebook .ABOUT THE PUBLISHEROlympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client's projects to their best potential.

