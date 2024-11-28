Gold prices decline over stronger US dollar, Fed speculations

(MENAFN) prices declined on Thursday, influenced by a stronger US dollar as investors analyzed economic data hinting at a cautious approach by the Federal Reserve toward interest rate reductions. Spot fell by 0.3 percent to USD2,627.60 per ounce by 0302 GMT, while US gold futures dropped 0.5 percent to USD2,627.00. The dollar index edged up by 0.1 percent, reducing gold's appeal for investors holding other currencies.



Market attention remains fixed on potential interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. Kelvin Wong, senior market analyst for Asia-Pacific at OANDA, noted that recent core personal consumption expenditures data indicates slowing inflation. This has bolstered expectations that the Fed might adopt policies next year that are less inclined toward easing than previously anticipated.



The CME FedWatch tool reflects a 64.7 percent probability of a quarter-point interest rate cut in December, underscoring investor anticipation of a moderate shift in monetary policy. Slowing inflation trends have fueled speculation that the Federal Reserve will proceed cautiously with any changes to interest rates.



Trading activity is expected to remain light as US markets are closed on Thursday due to the Thanksgiving holiday. This lull in trading further limits immediate fluctuations in gold prices, keeping the market relatively stable despite the current economic and monetary dynamics.

