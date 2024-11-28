Maharashtra CM Decision Awaited, Shiv Sena Rallies Behind Eknath Shinde

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) As the final decision on Maharashtra's next Chief remains pending, Shiv Sena leaders credited their party chief, Eknath Shinde, for driving growth and development in the state, while at the same time emphasising that there is no internal rift within the Mahayuti alliance over the issue.

Maharashtra's caretaker CM Eknath Shinde on Wednesday stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision regarding the Chief Minister's post would be final.

He assured that he would not act as a "hurdle or speed breaker" in the formation of the new Mahayuti and pledged his support to the BJP's candidate for the post.

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat praised Shinde's focus on development rather than power.

"We did not contest the elections for power but for development. Eknath Shinde used the past two-and-a-half years wisely to prioritise the state's progress," Shirsat told IANS.

Highlighting Shinde's leadership, Shirsat added, "The Mahayuti's victory is the result of Shinde's work. When speculations arose about an internal rift for the CM's post, Shinde made it clear he did not want the position.

"He is a leader with a big heart who respects coalition dharma. He even conveyed to PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah that they could appoint whoever they deemed fit as CM."

Refuting rumours of pressure from the BJP, Shirsat dismissed them as baseless, stating, "The BJP has a strong relationship with Shinde. If he had wanted to claim the CM's post again, he could have, but he chose to uphold the alliance's unity. With the BJP securing 132 seats, it is their prerogative to decide the CM."

When asked about Shinde possibly taking a central position or the role of Deputy CM, Shirsat suggested that Shinde might remain active in Maharashtra politics and avoid taking the Deputy CM's post.

Shirsat hinted that the government formation could take place on December 2, with the oath-taking ceremony likely to be held at Wankhede Stadium or Shivaji Park. "PM Modi, several state CMs, and prominent leaders are expected to attend this event," he added.

Shiv Sena MLA Vishwanath Bhoir however, voiced his support for Shinde as CM of Maharashtra.

"The policies, schemes, and decisions under Shinde's leadership have driven Maharashtra's development. The Mahayuti and the people of Maharashtra want him to continue as Chief Minister," Bhoir said.

Shinde, along with Mahayuti allies, including Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, is set to meet Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday to discuss government formation in detail.