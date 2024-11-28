Creditreports.Dk Launches Advanced Credit Risk And Valuation Platform For Danish Companies

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

CreditReports, a leading provider of financial, Credit Reports, analytics, is pleased to announce the debut of the most advanced providing accurate credit risk and valuation reports to more than 400,000 Danish companies. This new service will provide companies with the information and resources they need to make informed business and risk management decisions.

Credit Reports has established itself as an innovator in this field by integrating sophisticated machine learning algorithms to offer accurate and complete credit ratings. The site provides an effortless user experience with comprehensive financial statements, business valuations, bankruptcy risk analysis and valuation tools such as Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) and Economic Value Added (EVA).

“Our mission is to improve the quality of credit decisions by providing companies with the most reliable data and intuitive tools available,” says Markus Paivarinta , CEO of CreditReports.“We believe that providing companies with in-depth financial insights and transparent evaluation methods will help reduce credit losses and support sustainable business growth.”