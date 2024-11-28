Fertility Rate In Costa Rica Drops To 1.19 Children Per Woman

(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) In the last decade, Costa Rica has experienced changes in its main demographic indicators , notably the pronounced decline in the fertility rate and the increase in overall mortality.

Recently, the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INEC) presented the new demographic indicators, among which the aforementioned ones are included.

According to the institution, Costa Rica registers ultra-low fertility levels, standing at 1.19 children per woman in 2023, a figure lower than the average of 1.76 reported in 2013.

This decline, which represents almost one child less, places the country well below the generational replacement level of 2.1 children per woman. Since 2021, the downward trend has intensified, reflecting social and economic changes that impact the decision to form large families.

On the other hand, the overall mortality rate has steadily increased, reaching 5.68 deaths per thousand inhabitants between 2021 and 2023, compared to the 4.17 recorded in 2013. This increase is mainly due to the aging population and the impact of the pandemic , which raised the figures in 2021.

Although this indicator slightly decreased between 2021 and 2023, men continue to be more affected, with a gap of one more death per thousand inhabitants compared to women.

Meanwhile, maternal mortality shows progress, with a 75% reduction since 2021, decreasing from 4.05 to 1.00 per ten thousand births. However, infant mortality does not show the same trend. Starting in 2021, this indicator reached nine deaths per thousand births, with neonatal mortality, which occurs in the first 28 days of life, being the highest.-

