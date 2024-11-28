Seychelles Officially Receives Ceremonial Ball For 2025 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup

(MENAFN- APO Group)

The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, today accepted the milestone in the island nation's preparations to host the prestigious next May.

At a ceremony held at State House, the President of Seychelles Federation, Mr. Elvis Chetty officially handed over the ball to President Ramkalawan. The gesture signifies FIFA's formal acknowledgment of Seychelles as the event's host nation.

President Ramkalawan expressed his gratitude and pride, highlighting the honor bestowed upon Seychelles.

"On behalf of the People of Seychelles, we are deeply honored to have been chosen to host this prestigious event, putting the nation in the global sporting spotlight,"

he said. He reaffirmed the government's dedication to ensuring the event's success, promising a tournament to remember.

Mr. Elvis Chetty echoed the sentiments of national pride, calling the opportunity a landmark moment for Seychelles and African sports. He described the Adidas-designed ceremonial ball as a reflection of the unique essence of Seychelles, embodying the spirit of the upcoming tournament.

The 2025 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup marks its 13th edition and a historic first for Africa, with Seychelles serving as the inaugural host nation on the continent.

The ceremony saw the attendance of Vice President Ahmed Afif, Minister for Youth, Sports, and Family Marie-Céline Zialor, FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Marketing and Communications Director Emy Casaletti-Bwalya, members of the Cabinet of Ministers, principal secretaries, representatives from the Ministry of Tourism, and other distinguished guests.

