Innofactor Plc: Cancellation Of Treasury Shares Registered In The Trade Register

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Innofactor Plc, Total number of rights and capital, on November 28, 2024, at 9:40 Finnish time

Innofactor Plc published on October 22, 2024, a Release related to the Board of Director's decision to cancel 554,372 shares held by the Company.

The cancellation of shares has been registered in the trade register maintained by the Finnish Patent and Registration Office on November 28, 2024.

After registering Innofactor Plc has a total of 35,789,319 shares and the total number of votes attached to the shares is 35,789,319.

After the cancellation, Innofactor Plc doesn't hold any shares in the Company. The cancellation of the shares has no effect on the share capital of Innofactor Plc.

Espoo, November 28, 2024

INNOFACTOR PLC

Sami Ensio, CEO



Additional information:

Sami Ensio, CEO

Innofactor Plc

Tel. +358 50 584 2029

Distribution:

NASDAQ Helsinki

Main media



Innofactor

Innofactor is the leading driver of the modern digital organization in the Nordic Countries for its about 1,000 customers in commercial and public sector. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor has about 600 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Oy. #ModernDigitalOrganization #PeopleFirst #CreatingSmiles #BeTheRealYou