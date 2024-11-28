Bihar Govt To Make Changes In Rules Of Land Survey

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Nov 28 (IANS) The Bihar will make significant changes in the rules governing land surveys in the state, said Dilip Jaiswal, the Revenue and Land Reform while emphasising that reforms were aimed at ensuring public welfare and alleviating any inconvenience faced by residents.

Speaking outside the Bihar Assembly during the fourth day of the winter session, Jaiswal assured that the government is committed to making the process transparent and citizen-friendly.

He stated,“Not a single person of Bihar will be troubled by the land survey. Until all relevant documents are made publicly available, no official or employee will cause problems for the public.”

Jaiswal further revealed that a new draft proposal addressing the rules and framework for the survey is set to be introduced in the cabinet within a week. This draft will prioritize the interests of the people while streamlining the land survey process.

The announcement comes amid ongoing debates and disputes surrounding the land survey initiative in Bihar, a contentious issue that has drawn attention in the Legislative Assembly.

Jaiswal has revealed plans to introduce 13 types of exemptions in the ongoing land survey process to ensure it is more inclusive and beneficial for the public.

“A proposal outlining these exemptions will soon be presented to the cabinet. I would not share specific details of the exemptions, but the changes have been made with an aim to streamline the survey and address public concerns,” he said.

Jaiswal also criticized the opposition for creating unnecessary controversy over the issue, drawing parallels with the diminished debate over smart meters.

“The way the issue of smart meter made by the opposition has lost its steam, their land survey noise has also lost steam. The opposition has lost its steam and they are unnecessarily creating a ruckus,” Jaiswal said.

The minister further emphasized the government's commitment to justice and redistribution, stating,“We want that the lands which are illegally occupied by people should be seized and distributed among the poor.”

This highlights the government's focus on addressing land disputes and ensuring equitable land distribution to benefit marginalized communities.