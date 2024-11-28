عربي


ASSA ABLOY's Capital Markets Day On 19 November 2025 - Save The Date


11/28/2024 2:31:05 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY will host an in-person Capital Markets Day (CMD) on 19 November 2025, in Milwaukee including a nearby visit at one of Entrance Systems' Industrial segment sites in Kenosha.

During the CMD, Nico Delvaux, President & CEO, and Erik Pieder, CFO, will give an update of ASSA ABLOY's strategy and direction. Other members of the executive team will also participate.

More detailed information will be provided prior to the event.

ASSA ABLOY is organizing the CMD in coordination with ABB. ABB will host its CMD on 18 November 2025, also in Milwaukee.

More information will become available on our website assaabloy/investors

For more information, please contact:
Isabelle Ewerlöf
Investor Relations Officer
[email protected]

SOURCE ASSA ABLOY

PR Newswire

