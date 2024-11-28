Zil Money Offers Check Mailing Starting At Just $1.25 With First-Class Mail

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TYLER, TX, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Zil Money offers various check mailing services that fit the needs of businesses looking for fast, reliable, and cost-effective solutions. With prices starting as low as $1.25 for First-Class Mail, Zil Money ensures that sending checks is both secure and affordable. Other services include First Class USPS Canada for $2.99, First Class with tracking for $7.50, USPS Priority Mail for $12.99, USPS Express Mail for $34.99, and FedEx Overnight for $24.99 in the USA and Canada.

Zil Money Corporation, parent of OnlineCheckWriter - powered by Zil Money and Zil US, simplifies business financial management. The platform also provides a check mail API with 24/7 support, discounts, and customizable options, serving businesses across the USA and Canada. It's an all-in-one platform that offers secure, easy-to-use tools to streamline payments and financial tasks, making finance management more efficient and reliable for businesses.

The B2B SaaS payment platform makes business finances easy with an all-in-one platform for payroll, expense tracking, check creation, and account reconciliation. It supports ACH, wire transfers, checks, payment links, credit/debit payments, and integrates with over 22,000 banks, streamlining business payment needs.

Zil Money serves over one million users and handles $85 billion in transactions, offering reliable payment solutions. The platform is regularly updated to meet global financial standards and provides an easy-to-use mobile app for convenient financial management.

