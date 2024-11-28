Les Roches And Jetex Partner To Launch Exclusive Postgraduate Program In Private Aviation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Les Roches has partnered with Jetex to launch a one-of-a-kind Postgraduate Program in Private . This innovative program is crafted to meet the growing demand for highly skilled professionals in the private aviation sector, providing students with a unique opportunity to acquire the expertise required to thrive in this dynamic and preparing them for pivotal career roles.



This collaboration underscores Les Roches' commitment to preparing students for dynamic careers in the luxury travel industry while integrating Jetex's brand philosophy and operational excellence, highlighting Jetex's role in shaping the future of executive aviation and paving a new academic pathway for the next generation of private aviation professionals.



The new Postgraduate Program in Private Aviation will be offered at Les Roches campuses in Marbella (Spain), Crans-Montana (Switzerland) and Abu Dhabi (UAE).

The program will allow students to benefit from a six-month internship and job placements with Jetex



“Les Roches has always been at the forefront of shaping leaders for the luxury service sector. This partnership with Jetex represents a remarkable opportunity for our students to immerse themselves in the world of private aviation and emerge as future leaders in airline management,” said Carlos Díez de la Lastra, CEO of Les Roches.

“Jetex is redefining the standards of private aviation, and this partnership reflects our commitment to developing a new generation of professionals who embody our values of innovation, excellence, and luxury. Together with Les Roches, we are paving the way for a brighter future in aviation,” said Adel Mardini, Founder & CEO of Jetex.

A Tailored Educational Experience

The Postgraduate Diploma in Private Aviation is a two-semester, full-time program offered at Les Roches campuses in Marbella (Spain), Crans-Montana (Switzerland), and Abu Dhabi (UAE) and will include a six-month internship with Jetex during the second semester.

The full program will be announced shortly.

Scholarships and Career Opportunities

To support aspiring professionals, Les Roches and Jetex will jointly offer partial scholarships to selected program participants, further enhancing accessibility to this world-class educational opportunity.

Furthermore, outstanding participants will be considered for initial employment with Jetex, based on their performance and the company's hiring requirements at the time of program completion.

About Les Roches

Les Roches is a distinguished Swiss institution dedicated to fostering innovative and entrepreneurial leaders of tomorrow in the hospitality industry. Founded in 1954 in Switzerland, Les Roches offers undergraduate, graduate degrees and executive programs in Luxury, Hospitality, Tourism and Sports Management. Les Roches has campuses across Switzerland, Spain, the UAE and China, as well as partner campus in New Delhi.

Part of Sommet Education, worldwide leader in hospitality education, Les Roches ranks in the top 5 in the world's higher education institutions for hospitality and leisure management (QS World University Rankings by Subject, 2024).

Les Roches has received official recognition from the Swiss Accreditation Council (SAC) as a Swiss University of Applied Sciences Institute. In addition to this recognition, Les Roches is also accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE).

About Jetex

An award-winning global leader in private aviation, Jetex is recognized for delivering flexible, best-in-class solutions to customers worldwide. Jetex provides exceptional private terminals (FBOs), lifestyle concierge and aircraft charter services, as well as fuelling, ground handling and global trip planning. The company caters to both owners and operators of business jets for corporate, commercial and personal air travel.

