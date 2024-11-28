PD-(L)1 Inhibitors Market Size In The 7MM Was Nearly USD 36 Billion In 2023, Estimated Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PD/L-1 Size

PD-(L)1 inhibitors Market

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, November 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitor Market Poised for Growth Driven by Advancements in Therapies and Increasing Global Healthcare Expenditure. High Incidence and Active Participation of Key Players like Pfizer, Novartis, Incyte Corporation, Agenus Drive Market Dynamics Shift.

DelveInsight's“PD-(L) 1 Inhibitors Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2034” report delivers an in-depth analysis of PD-(L)1 inhibitors epidemiology, market, and clinical development understanding of PD-(L)1 inhibitors. In addition, this report provides historical and forecasted epidemiology and market data as well as a detailed analysis of the PD-(L)1 inhibitors market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the PD/L-1 Market Report

.Among the 7MM, the United States captured the largest market size of PD-(L)1 inhibitors, with nearly USD 26 billion in 2023, which is projected to increase during the forecast period (2024-2034).

.Among EU4 and the UK, Germany captured the largest market size of PD-(L)1 inhibitors, followed by the UK in 2023.

.KEYTRUDA and OPDIVO currently hold the largest market size of PD-(L)1 inhibitors in the United States. The top indications for KEYTRUDA in terms of generating revenue in the US are NSCLC, melanoma, head and neck cancer, bladder cancer, TNBC, and others. The leading indications in the US that generate high revenue for OPDIVO are melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, NSCLC, and upper GI/bladder conditions.

.Gastric cancer is more common among Asians. It is the leading indication OPDIVO that accounts for majority of OPDIVO's sales revenue in Japan, outpacing other indications. On the other hand, melanoma and NSCLC are the top indications for OPDIVO in the US, EU4, and the UK.

.The leading PD/L-1 Companies such as EQRX, Cstone Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Novartis, Arcus Biosciences, Agenus, Tracon Pharmaceuticals, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Incyte Corporation, and others.

.Promising PD/L-1 Therapies such as Isunakinra, Dato-DXd, ONC-392, ZYNYZ (retifanlimab), Spartalizumab (PDR001), JEMPERLI (dostarlimab), PT199, CTX-471, HBI-8000 in combination with nivolumab, RO5126766, BAY3375968, Lerapolturev, ABBV-CLS-484, NT-I7, KRT-232, [18F]F AraG, GRC 54276, JTX-8064, TBio-4101, and others.

PD-(L)1 Inhibitors Overview

Over the last decade, immune checkpoint inhibitors have revolutionized cancer care, offering patients an alternative to chemotherapy or targeted therapies and a chance at long-term remission across many tumor types. The first two immune checkpoint receptors for which clinically efficient inhibitors were successfully developed were the cytotoxic lymphocyte antigen-4 (CTLA-4) and the PD-1 receptor. PD-1 is a checkpoint protein in T cells that acts as a type of“off switch” that helps keep the T cells from attacking other cells in the body, especially when it attaches to PD-(L)1 – a protein on some normal (and cancer) cells. Some cancer cells have large amounts of PD-(L)1, which helps them hide from an immune attack.

PD-1 Inhibitors: The Future's Leading Drug Class Revolutionizing Cancer Therapy

Immuno-oncology breakthroughs, particularly PD-(L)1 therapies, have transformed cancer treatment across tumor types and stages, from advanced to early. Their versatility-whether used alone or in combination with targeted treatments like tyrosine kinase inhibitors, chemotherapy, or other immunotherapies-has led to durable tumor responses, improved survival rates, and manageable side effects. With a superior safety profile compared to chemotherapy, PD-(L)1 therapies are set to become the cornerstone of combination cancer treatments.

PD/L-1 Inhibitor Marketed Drugs

.KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab): Merck

KEYTRUDA is a PD-1-blocking antibody. It is approved for multiple types of cancer. It was first approved by the FDA in September 2014 for advanced melanoma. Since then, it has received multiple approvals, and the latest FDA approval was in January 2024 as a treatment for patients with FIGO 2014 Stage III-IVA cervical cancer. In February 2024, Merck announced that the US FDA has accepted for priority review a new sBLA seeking approval for KEYTRUDA in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy (carboplatin and paclitaxel), followed by KEYTRUDA as a single agent for the treatment of patients with primary advanced or recurrent endometrial carcinoma. The FDA has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA), or target action, date of June 21, 2024.

.IMFINZI (durvalumab): AstraZeneca

IMFINZI is a human monoclonal antibody that binds to PD-(L)1 and blocks the interaction of PD-L1 with PD 1 and CD80, countering the tumor's immune-evading tactics and releasing the inhibition of immune responses. The first FDA approval of IMFINZI was in February 2018 for patients with Stage III NSCLC. The company is expecting an FDA decision for IMFINZI as neoadjuvant therapy in the AEGEAN trial in the first half of 2024 for small-cell lung cancer, and the company is anticipating Phase III data readout of the NILE trial in first-line bladder cancer in the second half of 2024. IMFINZI is approved for four indications: NSCLC, ES-SCLC, BTC, and HCC. In 2023, its overall sales reached approximately USD 4 billion worldwide, with the majority of revenue generated from the NSCLC indication.

PD/L-1 Inhibitor Emerging Drugs

.Sugemalimab (CS1001): EQRx/CStone Pharmaceuticals

Sugemalimab (CS1001) is an investigational anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody discovered by CStone. The drug is currently in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic NSCLC, and extranodal NK/T-cell lymphoma. The company is anticipating an opinion from the CHMP to the MAA for the first-line treatment of Stage IV NSCLC in the EU in the first half of 2024, MAA approval in the second half of 2024, and the MAA approval for the first-line treatment of Stage IV NSCLC in the UK in the second half of 2024. In December 2023, CStone and the US FDA reached an agreement in a Type B consultation regarding the registration pathway for R/R ENKTL indication. The company will also discuss with the US FDA regarding registration pathways for gastric/gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma and ESCC indications in the future.

.Sasanlimab: Pfizer

Sasanlimab is a humanized immunoglobulin G4 monoclonal antibody that binds to the programmed cell death (PD-1) receptor and blocks its interaction with PD-1 ligands. The company is currently conducting a pivotal Phase III CREST study of sasanlimab in people with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company anticipates data readout from the Phase III trial of sasanlimab for BCG-naïve, high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer by the first half of 2025.

PD/L-1 Drugs Market

Checkpoint inhibitors targeting PD-(L)1 have emerged as dominant forces in the immunotherapy landscape for cancer treatment, with ten PD-(L)1 inhibitors approved, comprising seven PD-1 and three PD-L1 inhibitors in the United States. Their efficacy has been notable across various solid tumors, with KEYTRUDA being a standout among these agents, approved for a remarkable twenty indications and holding a significant market presence for several years. However, recent concerns over adverse events have prompted a shift towards combination approaches aimed at enhancing both efficacy and safety. This strategy involves combining PD-(L)1 inhibitors with other checkpoint inhibitors such as CTLA-4, TIGIT, and LAG-3, as well as exploring novel targets like TROP-2.

PD-(L)1 Inhibitors Market Outlook

PD-1 inhibitors are expected to be the leading drug class in terms of sales in the future. Immuno-oncology agents, especially the PD-(L)1 class, have transformed cancer treatment across various tumor types and stages, from metastatic to early stage. The adoption of PD-(L)1 therapies has been driven by their proven versatility. They can be used as monotherapy or in combination with targeted agents like tyrosine kinase inhibitors, chemotherapy, or other immunotherapy agents. This versatility has led to durable tumor responses and improved survival benefits, all while maintaining acceptable toxicity profiles. The improved safety profile of PD-(L)1 therapies compared to chemotherapy allows them to be used as a backbone therapy in a wide range of combination regimens.

Scope of the PD/L-1 Market Report

.Coverage- 7MM

.Study Period- 2020-2034

.PD/L-1 Companies- EQRX, Cstone Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Novartis, Arcus Biosciences, Agenus, Tracon Pharmaceuticals, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Incyte Corporation, and others.

.PD/L-1 Therapies- Isunakinra, Dato-DXd, ONC-392, ZYNYZ (retifanlimab), Spartalizumab (PDR001), JEMPERLI (dostarlimab), PT199, CTX-471, HBI-8000 in combination with nivolumab, RO5126766, BAY3375968, Lerapolturev, ABBV-CLS-484, NT-I7, KRT-232, [18F]F AraG, GRC 54276, JTX-8064, TBio-4101, and others.

.PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Drugs

.PD/L-1 Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

.PD/L-1 Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market Access and Reimbursement

