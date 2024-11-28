عربي


Insider Information: Reima Rytsölä Has Been Appointed President And CEO Of Kojamo


Kojamo plc Insider Information, 28 November 2024 at 8:30 a.m. EET

The Board of Directors of Kojamo plc
has appointed Reima Rytsölä Soc.) President and CEO of Kojamo plc. He will start in his position latest on 1 June 2025. Erik Hjelt will continue as interim CEO until Reima Rytsölä assumes his role.

Reima Rytsölä has significant experience and a strong track record in his career in the financial and investment sectors, including Real estate investment. He joins Kojamo from the position of CEO in Solidium, and has previously worked, among other things, as the deputy CEO at Varma being responsible for investments and in various positions in OP Financial Group. He has been also a member of the Board of Directors at Kojamo between 2014 and 2023.

"The company's goal is to maintain a strong financial position and create better conditions to respond to the changed market conditions. We believe that Reima Rytsölä's strong expertise and experience in key areas for Kojamo will bring the necessary long-term strategic understanding and ability to advance Kojamo's goals of providing sustainable urban living in good locations," says Mikael Aro, Chairman of the Board of Kojamo plc.

"I would like to warmly thank Kojamo's Board of Directors for the opportunity to join in developing Finland's largest private residential real estate company and its well-known Lumo brand to become increasingly desirable choice for the customers. I am excited to advance the excellent business operations focused on Kojamo's apartments and related services together with Kojamo's skilled personnel", says Reima Rytsölä.

For more information, please contact:
 Mikael Aro , Chairman of the Board of Directors, contact requests through Kojamo's Executive Assistant Outi Komi,
tel. +358 20 5083 335 or
[email protected] .

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki, key media

Kojamo is Finland's largest private residential real estate company and one of the biggest investors in Finland. Our mission is to create better urban housing. Lumo offers environmentally friendly housing and services for the city dweller who appreciates quality and effortlessness. We actively develop the value of our investment properties by developing new properties and our existing property portfolio. We want to be the property market frontrunner and the number one choice for our customers. Kojamo's shares are listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information, please visit

The following files are available for download:

CV Reima Rytsola EN
PR Newswire

