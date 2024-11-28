Automotive Automatic Tire Inflation System Market To Hit $2.26 Billion By 2030, Enhancing Vehicle Efficiency And Safety

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Research, titled,“Automotive Automatic Tire Inflation System (ATIS) Market ," The automotive automatic tire inflation system (atis) market size was valued at $658.10 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $2,262.9 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2021 to 2030.🔰 Download Sample Pages -An automatic tire inflation system is a used to inflate tires in an automotive while driving. The system maintains the air pressure inside the tire according to the road surface, vehicle load, and size & type of the tires. It consists of a compressor that passes air through the rotary joint fixed between the wheel spindle and wheel hub at each wheel via hoses, providing the rotary motion of wheel assembly. The improved automatic tire inflation system can enhance tire efficiency, increase fuel efficiency, and reduce tire wear by providing sufficient air in each wheel. For instance, in March 2018, SAF-HOLLAND SE launched the Tire Pilot Plus, an active tire pressure management system, at the 2018 Technology & Maintenance Council Annual Meeting in Atlanta that enables proper tire pressure across a trailer and protects tires, improves fuel efficiency, and optimizes uptime, thus reducing wear and associated costs.In addition, the automotive automatic tire inflation system market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, with an upsurge in demand for commercial & off-road vehicles, owing to the expanding construction & mining industry. Furthermore, surge in demand for remote diagnostics systems and increase in vehicle connectivity globally drive the market growth.Factors such as increase in demand for all-terrain and military vehicles, high demand for safety features in vehicles, and rise in need for comfort while driving boost the market growth. However, the market growth is restrained by factors such as high implementation cost & configuration complexity and nitrogen tires substituting compressed air tires. On the contrary, technological advancements and integration of ATIS with telematics are anticipated to create ample opportunities for the growth of the market across the globe .🔰 Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying -The report offers detailed segmentation of the global automotive automatic tire inflation system market based on product type, application, sales channel, and region.Based on product type, the central tire inflation segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly four-fourths of the total market share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant share by 2030. However, the continuous tire inflation segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.9% from 2021 to 2030.Based on application, the heavy duty vehicles segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global automotive automatic tire inflation system market, and is estimated to continue its lead position during the forecast period. However, the light duty vehicle segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period.Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total market share , and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period.🔰 Procure Complete Research Report Now:Leading players of the global automotive automatic tire inflation system market analyzed in the research include Aperia Technology Inc., Dana Limited, Bigfoot Equipment LTD, Hendrickson USA, LLC, FTL/IDEX (subsidiary of IDEX Corporation), Parker Hannifin Corp., Meritor, Inc., the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, SAF-HOLLAND SE, and ti GmbH.Similar Reports We Have on Tire Industry:- Automotive Microcontroller Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Application, Technology and Vehicle Type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026- Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type, by Sales Channel, by Vehicle Type, by Propulsion : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031- Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by System Type, by Sensor Type, by Vehicle Type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032- Automotive Automatic Tire Inflation System (ATIS) Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Product Type, by Application, by Sales Channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

