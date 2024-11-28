Moroccan Sahara: Hungary Supports Autonomy Plan As ‘Most Credible Basis’ To Resolve Dispute

(MENAFN- APO Group)

As part of the international momentum created under the impetus of King Mohammed VI in support of Morocco's over its Sahara and the Autonomy Plan, Hungary expresses its support for the Kingdom's efforts to resolve the Sahara issue and backs the Autonomy Plan, presented in 2007, as“the most credible basis” to resolve this dispute.

This position was expressed by Hungary in the Joint Statement signed following a meeting, on Wednesday in Rabat, between of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, MFA Nasser Bourita, and his Hungarian peer, Mr. Péter Szijjártó.

In this respect, both ministers“reaffirmed their support to the UN-led political process and to the efforts of the UN Secretary-General to find a solution to the Sahara issue, in line with the Security Council resolutions.”

Morocco and Hungary emphasize“their positive and constructive roles in maintaining stability, security and peace in their respective regions” and note“their commitment to these principles, as well as to peaceful resolution of conflicts and respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of States,” according to the joint statement.

Hungary's new, strengthened position reinforces the recently created momentum, which the latest UN Security Council resolution welcomes and urges to build on.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.