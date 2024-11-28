US Mission Instructs Personnel To Avoid THIS Hotel In Pakistan Issues Do Not Travel Advisory

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The US Mission to Pakistan has issued a security alert citing a 'Threat to Serena Hotel' in Peshawar and instructed the mission personnel to avoid the hotel until December 16.

It also urged American citizens to adhere to guidelines such as avoiding the area, exercising caution, reviewing their personal security plans, staying informed through local updates, carrying identification, and cooperating with authorities, among other precautions.

"Based on security information received by the U.S. Mission to Pakistan , U.S. Mission personnel have been instructed to avoid the Serena Hotel Peshawar located on the Khyber Road, Peshawar Golf Club, Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan during the period from now through December 16, 2024", the statement from the U.S. Mission read, reported ANI.

'Do Not Travel' advisory issued

"U.S. citizens are encouraged to avoid the hotel and the area around the hotel during this period and reconsider travel plans. U.S. citizens are reminded about the "Do Not Travel" Travel Advisory for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province due to terrorism, dated September 10, 2024", the statement noted.

The US has issued a 'Do Not Travel' advisory to its citizens for Pakistan , particularly for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region, where terrorist and insurgent groups frequently attack civilians, NGOs, government offices, and security forces. These groups often target government officials and civilians, with common risks including assassination, kidnapping, and attacks on polio vaccination teams and security personnel.

"Assassination and kidnapping attempts are common, including the targeting of polio eradication teams and Government of Pakistan security service (police and military) personnel," read the statement by the US as to why Level 4 Travel Advisory has been issued.

The Travel Advisory by the US also says, "Violent extremist groups continue to plot attacks in Pakistan" and notes that terrorist attacks are frequent in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas.