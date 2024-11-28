Air India Pilot Suicide In Mumbai: Family Alleges Harassment Over Non-Veg Food, Boyfriend In Custody

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A day after an Air India Pilot from UP was found dead at her Mumbai apartment, her family members accused her boyfriend of harassing her for eating non-veg.



Commercial pilot Shrishti Tuli took the drastic step after her boyfriend forced her to stop eating non-veg food at an event, reported PTI, citing an official.

According to the news agency, Srishti Tuli, hailing from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur , hanged herself with a data cable late at night at her apartment in the Kanakia Rain Forest building in the Marol area. The tragic incident followed a fight with her boyfriend, Aaditya Pandit, who lived in Delhi .

Following her death, the police arrested Tuli's boyfriend, and the court remanded him to four-day police custody. Further investigation is underway.



“In the jurisdiction of Powai Police, a woman named Srishti Tuli, who is said to be a pilot, committed suicide on the night of the 24th and 25th of November. After this, the police arrested her boyfriend Aditya Pandit under 108 BNS,” ANI quoted Mumbai Police's statement.

Shrishti Tuli was the first woman pilot from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur

Shrishti Tuli was the first woman pilot from Gorakhpur and was even felicitated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Shrishti Tuli's uncle Vivek Tuli told India Today in an interview.



Tuli had been living in Mumbai for work since June last year. She and Punit met while pursuing a commercial pilot course in Delhi two years ago and began a relationship, reported PTI, citing an official from Powai police station.