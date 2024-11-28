Viral Video: Finally Out Of Jail, Man Breaks Into Celebratory Dance Netizens Call Him 'Strange Creature From Kannauj'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A man broke into freestyle dance right outside the jail gate to celebrate his release after nine months of imprisonment.

Impressed by his unique style of celebration, senior officials and a lawyer were seen sharing his happy moment in a viral as they applauded his performance and acknowledged his dance talent.

According to an NDTV report, the man has been identified as Shiva from Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh . He was released from jail on Wednesday after serving additional time over failing to pay a fine.

| Zomato's Shefali, Akansha, and a viral lunch invite that got everyone talking

A resident of Chhibramau, Shiva was sentenced to one year in prison and fined ₹1000 in an assault case, according to a Times Now report. However, due to lack of family support, there was no one to post his bail.

Later, an NGO stepped in to provide him with free legal assistance, resulting in his release in 9 months from the original sentencing of 12 months.

According to media reports, Shiva, during in time in jail, learned to read and write. He is now committed to stay away from jail and said that he wouldn't indulge in any criminal activities in the future.

| Watch viral video: Wedding guests engage in battle to grab for non-veg food

Sharing the video of Shiva's celebration, a senior Samajwadi Party (SP) worker KP Pathak, who referred to him as a“strange creature from Kannauj”.

In the caption, Pathak wrote in Hindi:“Imagine the joy of being released from jail. The gentleman was in jail for 9 months. Today he has come out of jail. He is dancing with joy. This is a strange creature from Kannauj in UP.”

Check out Shiva's dance here:Here's how the netizens reacted:

Netizens commended Shiva for his vibrancy and dance skills, attributing them to the joy of regaining his freedom.

| Who is Chris Chan? Transgender cartoonist announces pregnancy, goes viral

“He respects elders,” a social media user said jokingly.

“Who is this brother? Where has he come from?” another added.











