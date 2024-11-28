Walter Soriano, CEO Of USG Security, Urges Stronger Data Protection As ICO Issues New GDPR Fine Guidance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Amid heightened enforcement, USG Security urges businesses to prioritize compliance and reduce risk of costly penalties under the UK GDPR

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In response to the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) releasing new guidance on calculating fines under the UK General Data Protection Regulation (UK GDPR), USG Security underscores the critical need for organizations to strengthen their data protection measures to avoid substantial penalties.

The ICO's updated guidance, effective from March 2024, outlines a structured five-step approach to determining fines for data protection infringements, emphasizing the seriousness of the violation and the organization's turnover. This development signals a more rigorous enforcement landscape, where non-compliance can lead to significant financial repercussions.

USG Security, founded in 2010 by Walter Soriano recognizes the implications of these regulatory changes for businesses across sectors. "The ICO's new fining framework necessitates that organizations reassess their data protection strategies," said Walter Soriano, Founder and CEO of USG Security.

To support businesses in navigating this evolving regulatory environment, USG Security offers comprehensive services , including:

-- Data Protection Audits: Evaluating current data handling practices to identify and address compliance gaps.

-- Risk Assessment and Management: Developing tailored strategies to mitigate potential data security threats.

-- Training and Awareness Programs: Educating staff on data protection responsibilities and best practices.

By proactively enhancing data protection frameworks, organizations can not only avoid hefty fines but also build trust with clients and stakeholders. USG Security remains committed to assisting businesses in achieving compliance and safeguarding their operations against the financial and reputational risks associated with data breaches.

