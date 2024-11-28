ED Team Attacked In Delhi’S Bijwasan Area During Cyber Crime Probe

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) In a startling development, an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team was attacked in city's Bijwasan area on Thursday morning, while investigating an incident ed to cyber-crime. One ED official was is understood to have been in the assault.

The attack on ED team happened when it reached the house of a fraud accused in Bijwasan area to interrogate him in the PPPYL cyber app fraud case. The accused Ashok Sharma, who was present at the house at the moment attacked the ED team, along with his family members. Following the attack, the local reached the spot and took the matter under control.

According to reports, ED's Assistant Director was injured in the attacks by accused Ashok Sharm and his family. He has been admitted to the hospital. An FIR has been lodged against the attackers. The key accused fled from the spot after attacking the ED team. Police have launched manhunt for him and formed teams to nab him.

Notably, the investigating agency received information about hundreds of cases related to PPPYL cyber app fraud from across the country. Hundreds of cases like QR code cheating case, fraud in the name of getting part time job have been registered.

The ED in its initial investigation found that the proceeds of money was being deposited in 15,000 fake accounts and then it was routed through debit and credit cards to transfer it into virtual accounts on UAE-based PYYPL payment aggregator. The funds from PYYPL were then used to purchase crypto currencies.

It is being told that the entire nexus was being run by a suspicious chartered accountant. Today, ED began its crackdown on the racket, which has its network purportedly spread across Delhi-NCR.