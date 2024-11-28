Kashmir Valley Reels Under Cold Conditions
Date
11/28/2024 1:12:12 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Srinagar city and other places in Kashmir experienced the coldest night of the season so far as most parts of the valley reeled under sub-zero night temperature, officials said on Thursday.
They said Srinagar recorded a low of minus 2.1 degree Celsius - 1.5 degrees down from the previous night's minus 0.6 degree Celsius.
ADVERTISEMENT
The night temperature was 1.7 degrees Celsius below the normal for this time of the season.
ADVERTISEMENT
Qazigund - the gateway town to the valley in south Kashmir - recorded a low of minus 3 degrees Celsius, which was the season's lowest so far.
The minimum in Pahalgam tourist resort, which also serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath yatra, settled at minus 5 degrees Celsius - the coldest weather station in the Valley.
Read Also
Srinagar Experiences Coldest Night Of Season At Minus 1.2 Degrees Celsius
Most Parts Of Kashmir Valley Reel Under Sub-Zero Temperature
It was also the coldest night of the season at the resort.
The famous ski resort Gulmarg registered a low of minus 2.5 degree Celsius, while Kupwara shivered at minus 2.3 degrees Celsius.
Kokernag in south Kashmir was the only weather station in the valley where the minimum settled above the freezing point at 0.2 degree Celsius, the officials said.
The Met department said the weather would likely stay generally dry until Friday evening, after which there is a possibility of light rain or snow at isolated places in the higher reaches till December 1.
From December 2, there are chances of light rain or snow at scattered places in the higher reaches over two days.
The weather is likely to stay generally dry from December 4-6, after which light rain or light snow is possible at isolated places in the higher reaches over two days from December 7, the weather office said.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN28112024000215011059ID1108934740
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.