India Will Shape A Peaceful World For Future Generations: LG

“In this journey, enlightened people from every field, especially scientists and spiritualists, need to come forward and give new impetus to the development process,” he said.

The LG presented the Kailakh Sanskrit Ratna Award for the year 2024 to Param Pujya Niranjan Peethadhishwar Shri Shri 1008 Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri Ji Maharaj, at a ceremony organised by Shri Kailakh Jyotish and Vedic Sansthan Trust at Jammu.

“Propagation of all-embracing Indian culture, core values, artistic traditions and the spirit of“Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, the world as one family” is our priority. India will shape a sustainable, peaceful and progressive world for future generations,” the LG said.

On the occasion, Sinha called upon the saints, enlightened citizens and the administrative machinery to serve humanity unitedly.

“Saints have to be the conscience keepers of the citizens in enabling equity and justice. A social awakening is needed for the society to prosper. It is for each individual of society, intelligentsia, saints to strive to inculcate core values to create a brighter future,” he said.

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor described Swami Kailashanand Giri Ji Maharaj as an enlightened saint, Yoga Guru and renowned scholar and lauded his stellar contribution towards promotion of Sanskrit and promoting ideals and values of India's great civilisation.

Swami Ji's selfless service to Sanskrit and social upliftment is inspiring all of us to rededicate ourselves to strengthen our traditional & cultural values and work for the cause of the society, he said.

At the award ceremony, the Lieutenant Governor shared the government's resolve, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to preserve and promote India' rich traditions and cultural heritage.

The Lieutenant Governor further called for collective efforts to ensure that the fruits of development percolate to the grassroots and spread the benefits among all people and manage the process of change with sensitivity.

“Quest for peace and prosperity call for leadership in every walk of life. Individuals must rise above vested interest to fulfill the responsibilities,” the LG said.

He also commended the valuable contribution of Mahant Rohit Shastri and Shri Kailakh Jyotish & Vedic Sansthan Trust for promoting and popularizing Sanskrit Language through its various endeavours like Mobile Sanskrit Gurukul, Saral Sanskrit Bodh publication, Kartavya Path magazine etc.

Sham Lal Sharma, Member of Legislative Assembly; Prof BN Tripathi, Vice Chancellor SKUAST Jammu; Mahant Rohit Shastri, President,

Kailakh Jyotish and Vedic Sansthan Trust; senior officials, spiritual leaders; heads of religious organizations, prominent citizens and students were present

