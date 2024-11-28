Dr. Nawar Alkhamesi: A Leader In Minimally Invasive Colorectal Surgery At Kadlec Clinic

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

New York City, New York Nov 27, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

A seasoned colorectal surgeon, Dr. Alkhamesi is in practice at the Kadlec in Richland, Washington. He also serves as a Professor of Surgery at Washington State University.

Throughout his academic career, he graduated from medical school and completed his basic surgical training at Imperial College London, UK. His passion for advancing surgical techniques led him to the Department of Biosurgery and Surgical at Imperial College, where he developed the innovative technique of peritoneal aerosolization in minimally invasive surgery. This groundbreaking work earned him a PhD from the University of London, focusing on the use of intraperitoneal aerosolization of therapeutics in minimally invasive surgery.

Following his doctoral studies, Dr. Alkhamesi completed rigorous training in higher general surgery and colorectal surgery at Imperial College London. He further honed his skills through a colorectal fellowship at St. Mark's Hospital and Academic Institute, and a minimally invasive and robotic fellowship at the Canadian Surgical Technologies & Advanced Robotics (CSTAR) program at the London Health Sciences Centre, University of Western Ontario in Canada.

Before joining WSU, Dr. Alkhamesi served as a minimally invasive colorectal and general surgeon at the University of Western Ontario and Imperial College London, working at prestigious institutions such as The Royal Marsden and Chelsea & Westminster Hospitals. His dedication to research has resulted in numerous awards, grants, and over 40 publications in peer-reviewed journals.

Dr. Alkhamesi's research interests include surgical innovation and education, advancements in minimally invasive and video-assisted surgery, colorectal oncology, and improving the operative environment. He is a member of multiple professional organizations, including the American College of Surgeons, the Society of American Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Surgeons, the American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons, the Canadian Association of General Surgeons, the Canadian Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons, the Ontario Medical Association, the Association of Surgeons of Great Britain and Ireland, the Association of Coloproctology of Great Britain and Ireland, the British Association of Surgical Oncology, the Royal Society of Medicine, the European Society of Coloproctology, and the European Society of Surgical Oncology.\