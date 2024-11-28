Flowers Can Never Go Wrong! This Is How Floral Jewellery Store Revolutionized Indian Weddings!

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

In the world of Indian weddings, jewelry holds a sacred place, symbolizing Indian tradition, beauty, and prosperity. While gold, diamonds, and other precious metals have long dominated the wedding market, floral jewelry has emerged as a refreshing and enchanting trend for haldi ceremony in the recent few years. Floral Jewelry Store with it's innovative designs and unique craftsmanship has not only transformed the beauty of the haldi ceremony, but has also brought an aesthetic touch to pre-wedding celebrations. At the heart of this revolution is Reena Jagwani , a digital marketer turned accidental entrepreneur, whose journey is as unique and vibrant as her creations.

The Accidental Startup

Reena Jagwani's story began with a serendipitous request from her roommate. "One fine day, my roommate came rushing, asking if I could help with the floral décor and jewelry for the characters Radha and Krishna for one of the upcoming TV serials. She wanted something premium for the shoot, which was to be aired on Star. All I could say was, 'I can try!'" recalls Reena.

Both of them walked down the lanes near the railway station trying to explore what's available in the market but nothing met their expectations. Undeterred, they gathered some craft papers, kids' art supplies, and adhesive, and set to work in their paying guest apartment. As they crafted the floral backdrops, and the decor for the swing, a housemaid walked in asking for monetary help for her daughter's wedding.“Lost in my work, I spoke to myself as I sometimes do, Why can't she wear flowers? ” says Reena with a smile. And maybe, Krishna was around the corner who heard me loud!

The floral jewelry pieces they created for the shoot were simple yet elegant. The peacock feather adorned by Krishna balanced the look. Though made with limited resources, the jewelry caught the attention of the serial's viewers. Within a few weeks, floral jewelry became the talk of the town.

The Rise of Floral Jewelry

The housemaid's words were still at the back of her mind while Reena uploaded photos of her creations on Google My Business, just to check if someone producer might need it for a few more upcoming shoots. The response was overwhelming. Brides-to-be found her online requesting custom floral jewelry for their upcoming weddings, and what started as a Radha-Krishna endeavor quickly transformed into a flourishing business.

"Most entrepreneurs say their journey is accidental. I too agree with it, but deep down the memory lane, I always wanted to redefine how India perceives wedding jewelry," shares Reena. "Today, no haldi ceremony is complete without floral jewelry , which is not only a cheaper alternative but the most charming one. Thanks to the power of digital marketing that amplified this change."

Taking Floral Jewellery Global

Reena professionally launched her brand with over 100 SKUs on a simple website and an Etsy Store. In less than 60 days, her products became bestsellers, attracting customers from all over the world - US, Canada, UK, Australia and also from Japan, Fiji, Mauritius, and other island nations where they adorn flower cultures.

However, the journey was not without challenges. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted her supply chain, as most raw materials for floral jewelry in India were imported from China. "We ran out of materials, and the flowers made in India couldn't match the imported quality. I had no choice but to learn how to make the raw materials myself," says Reena.

Determined to overcome these hurdles, she immersed herself in product design and fashion, taking online courses and learning from international art classes on YouTube. Her perseverance led her to embark on this beautiful journey as a side hustle, while she learnt different forms of art from all around the globe. Lockdown and work from home culture gave her the time and resources to work upon the same.

A Made-in-India Revolution

Reena's journey from ' Made in China to Made in India ' was no less than a rollercoaster ride, but it only made her stronger and more self-reliant. She imported all possible machines and tools to manufacture these jewelry pieces in-house. Her engineering pliers and tools gave her an edge on crafting unique designer jewelry pieces.“Manufacturing was easy!” Reena says. While AI and automation is still new in the digital market, manufacturing processes have already been automated for years now. All it requires is installing the right machinery and making it work. It was quick and faster than what I expected. Today, Reena runs a crafts factory which manufactures all floral raw material and a handful of other craft supplies. Her mission is to promote Indian Craftsmanship on a global scale.

This small piece of paper flower jewellery has brought about a mindful change as to how brides-to-be look at it. Be it rich or poor, flower jewellery enhances the charm of every indian bride.

Market Demand

Today, there are a couple of other players in the market who have tried to adapt the art and launch similar products, but the demand for floral jewelry remains immense. Despite the growing competition, we have come out stronger, backed by our superior raw materials, innovative designs, automated processes and unmatched craftsmanship. With a deep understanding of this niche art form and a commitment to quality, we are all set to offer the best to our customers.

Vote of Gratitude

Reflecting on her journey, Reena says, "With heartfelt gratitude, I thank Radha-Krishna for blessing the very first piece of handmade floral jewelry and inspiring its journey into the hearts of many. This humble creation not only set a new trend in India's haldi wedding traditions but also redefined the ceremony, replacing gold and diamonds with the timeless beauty of flowers. I am deeply thankful to God for guiding me in crafting these pieces using leftover engineering tools and leveraging digital expertise to introduce them to the global market with remarkable speed."

For your upcoming wedding functions, you can explore our exquisite collection at Floral Jewelry Store , where tradition meets creativity, and every piece is crafted to make your moments unforgettable. Flowers, indeed, can never go wrong!