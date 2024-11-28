Around 30 Children Remain In Frontline Pokrovsk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the frontline town of Pokrovsk, located in Donetsk region, approximately 11,500 residents remain, including 32 children. The humanitarian situation in the town is stable.

That is according to Vadym Filashkin, Chief of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, as reported by an Ukrinform correspondent.

"The humanitarian situation in Pokrovsk, where about 11,500 people including 32 children remain, is relatively stable. Charitable organizations, humanitarian aid, Ukrposhta [postal service], and several stores are operational," Filashkin stated during a television broadcast.

At the same time, he urged residents to evacuate due to ongoing shelling.

"The enemy is shelling Pokrovsk nearly daily using FPV drones, guided aerial bombs, and artillery. Once again, I urge people to leave the city, protect themselves, their loved ones, and their children," Filashkin emphasized.

As previously reported, Donetsk region is under constant bombardment by Russian forces. Almost daily, civilians are killed or injured, and residential buildings, businesses, and critical infrastructure, including energy and gas facilities, are destroyed. Donetsk region has the longest front line in Ukraine, stretching approximately 300 km.

Evacuations from the region continue. By mid-November 2024, around 324,000 civilians had remained in Ukraine-controlled areas of Donetsk region.