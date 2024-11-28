Walking Towards Wellness: How Chery UAE is Empowering UAE Residents to Prioritize Health

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) In recent years, the United Arab Emirates has become a hub for innovation in wellness and healthy living, with national initiatives like the National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031 aiming to create a healthier, more vibrant society. Against this backdrop, Chery has taken an unprecedented step as the first automotive brand in the UAE to launch a fitness-focused partnership with Fitze, a local digital platform encouraging physical activity. Through a unique steps challenge, Chery UAE and Fitze are promoting wellness as a community-driven endeavor for residents across the country.



Chery’s collaboration with Fitze reflects a broader movement in Dubai and the other emirates toward integrating physical activity into daily life. Aligned with the Dubai Fitness Challenge 30x30 and UAE Vision 2031, the Chery Steps Challenge encourages regular activity by walking 300,000 steps over 30 days. Participants who complete the challenge not only improve their personal health but also stand a chance to own a Chery TIGGO 4 PRO, making the journey toward better health both rewarding and fun.



By launching this initiative, Chery UAE positions itself as more than a car dealer, championing Dubai’s wellness goals and enhancing lives beyond the driver’s seat. This partnership with Fitze reflects Chery’s mission to uphold quality, trust, and customer satisfaction while encouraging a healthier, more active lifestyle. The campaign is designed to inspire participants of all ages and backgrounds, building a community where wellness, engagement, and excitement come together under a shared goal of fitness and well-being.



For Chery’s UAE chapter, this partnership demonstrates a deep understanding of local values and a commitment to making a meaningful impact. As wellness gains prominence, Chery’s efforts are both timely and culturally relevant, aiming to build a lasting connection with the community through shared goals. In a society embracing healthier lifestyles, the opportunity to own a top-of-the-line SUV provides a tangible reward and added motivation for participants.



This month-long challenge encourages residents to take their first steps toward a healthier lifestyle, with Chery supporting every stride. To join the Chery Steps Challenge, participants can download the Fitze app from the Apple Store, Google Play, or HUAWEI AppGallery, where they’ll find all the information needed to sign up and track their progress over 30 days. Through this initiative, Chery is helping to advance the UAE's wellness goals, setting a new standard for promoting active, healthy lifestyles. Step up and embrace better health with Chery UAE.







