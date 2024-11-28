Gravity Announces Global Release of Tokyo Psychodemic

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravity, a global leader in gaming, officially launched Tokyo Psychodemic on November 28 in global markets, excluding Japan.

Tokyo Psychodemic delivers a 2D cinematic forensic investigation experience, immersing players in a post-pandemic world confronting supernatural phenomena. The game involves investigating unsolved cases using forensic expertise and teamwork, with multiple endings determined by the chosen methods for solving cases.

Gameplay consists of two main segments: scenario exploration and evidence collection. Scenario exploration provides detailed case narratives and psychological depth for characters, brought to life through live 2D animations and dynamic still images. Evidence collection focuses on analyzing crime scene data - including photos, videos, audio recordings, and text files - to uncover clues. Collaborative discoveries advance the story, creating an engaging investigative dynamic.

Live-action CCTV footage and an interactive evidence board enhance immersion, delivering a realistic investigative experience.

Gravity launched Tokyo Psychodemic for PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, and Nintendo SwitchTM in global markets excluding Japan. Digital versions are available for immediate purchase and play through the PlayStation Store and Nintendo eShop. Language options include Korean, English, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese. Updated language support is available on Steam®. The Japanese-only version of Tokyo Psychodemic was initially released in May on PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, and Nintendo SwitchTM exclusively for Japan.

Yoo Joon, Head of Gravity's Console Publishing Business Team, stated, "Tokyo Psychodemic combines 2D graphics with live-action visuals and multidimensional characters, offering an engaging mystery drama experience. The game delivers the core thrill of deduction-based gameplay alongside cinematic storytelling, to bring fascination to fans of mystery and adventure."

Detailed information about playing Tokyo Psychodemic on Steam®, PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, and Nintendo SwitchTM is available on the official pages for each platform.

