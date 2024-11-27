Team T5 Applauded By Frost & Sullivan For Deeply And Effectively Monitoring Regional Adversaries And Incidents

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

With offices in Taiwan and Japan, TeamT5 provides in-depth localized threat intelligence, especially for organizations targeted by Chinese adversaries.

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the threat intelligence and, based on its findings, recognizes TeamT5 with the 2024 Taiwanese Company of the Year Award. This is the second time TeamT5 has received this award, having previously won it in 2023.

The company leverages cybersecurity skills in-country to provide clients with threat intelligence reports and anti-ransomware solutions. The insights gathered by TeamT5 are significant for regional organizations that are often targeted with Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) and malware by near neighbors. TeamT5, with its native Chinese-speaking analysts, can effectively understand the threat landscape and provide insights localized for countries and companies that face these threats daily. This ability is especially important in TeamT5's home country of Taiwan, where attacks originating in China are the most common occurrence. TeamT5's ThreatVision integrates with other solutions, such as ThreatQuotient's ThreatQ, with an application programming interface (API) to enable organizations to customize how the solution is integrated into their workflows. This flexibility enables organizations to use ThreatVision to support their efficient workflows.

The company leverages cybersecurity skills in-country to provide clients with cyber threat intelligence reports and anti-ransomware solutions.

TeamT5 also provides a clear and intuitive information layout on the dashboard and comprehensive reports at various intervals, in addition to adding small touches that enhance the user experience, such as unique badge icons for each adversary group. The ThreatVision dashboard provides localized intelligence for ten regions, six industries, and seven countries. TeamT5 is actively adding localized dashboards, with the latest additional geographies being Thailand, Singapore, and Australia and the latest additional industries being media and military.

The ThreatVision platform also caters to clients who have limited time, as TeamT5 provides downloadable indicators of compromise (IoC) for each report.

Users can integrate IoCs with their security information and event management (SIEM), firewall, or other relevant tool even if they do not have time to examine the reports thoroughly.

This flexibility and understanding of varying customer needs make TeamT5 an exceptional threat intelligence partner.

Georgia Edell, consultant for Frost & Sullivan, observed, "TeamT5 regularly updates clients on 32 identified Chinese adversaries, as well as North Korean, Vietnamese, and other adversaries in the region. This proactive approach to localized threat intel makes TeamT5 especially attractive for organizations, such as those in Taiwan, that are targeted by regional actors."

TeamT5 has multiple report types to provide customers the most relevant information at the right time. APT reports arrive twice a week, monthly, and quarterly with the most up-to-date news on adversaries. The Cyber Affairs report provides bi-weekly updates on Chinese affairs, while two other bi-weekly reports offer updates on patch management and vulnerabilities.

Beyond receiving extensive and localized reports and dashboards, customers can obtain even more information through automatic analysis and assistance hours using TeamT5's ThreatVision credit system. Users can upload samples to check for malicious content and request additional details in exchange for automatic analysis points, while further information can be obtained using assistance hours. This system allows organizations to manage their expenditures based on their resources and the depth of analysis required. Additionally, TeamT5 is focused on recognizing customers' current and future requirements. For example, while some reports are already available in Japanese and Chinese, the company is working on adding more Japanese-language content.

"TeamT5 excels in its ability to provide regular updates on regional adversaries, especially from China, which is the largest threat source for Taiwan. Users can be highly flexible in how they integrate and utilize the service, mitigating unnecessary spending while receiving the most useful insights for analysts. By continually innovating and considering customer feedback, TeamT5 is an attractive partner for many organizations," added Edell. With its strong overall performance, TeamT5 earns Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Taiwanese Company of the Year Award in the threat intelligence industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts

compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, megatrends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion .

About TeamT5

TeamT5 consists of top cyber threat analysts. Leveraging our geographic and cultural advantages, we have the best understanding of cyber attackers in Asia Pacific. TeamT5 is frequently invited to share insights at top cybersecurity conferences. Our threat intelligence research expertise and solutions are recognized as the 2023-2024 Company of the Year Award in Taiwanese Threat Intelligence by Frost & Sullivan. Our endpoint detection and response solution is awarded Golden Award from COMPUTEX

- Best Choice Award.





Based on our research in malware & Advanced Persistent Threat (APT), we provide cyber threat intelligence reports and anti-ransomware solutions to clients in the USA, Japan, and Taiwan. Clients include government agencies, financial business, and high-tech enterprises.

