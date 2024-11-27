AI Boom Transforms Nearly 150-Year Old Japanese Firm Into The Country's Hottest Stock
Date
11/27/2024 11:06:06 PM
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
The current boom in AI has turned a previously little-known Japanese company into a star on the stock market. Fujikura, which has been in existence for the past 139 years,
has shot to fame
because of its longstanding excellence in making cables for data centers.
Since the beginning of this year, the shares of this company have seen a whopping 400% rise in value. Consequently, Fujikura is top of the best performing Stocks on the Stock Average index of the NIKKEI 225. Because of this Stellar performance, the company made its debut on the MSCI's...
Read More>>
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to MUX are available in the company's newsroom at
About AINewsWire
AINewsWire
(“AINW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (“AI”), including the technologies, trends and trailblazers driving innovation forward. It is one of 70+ brands within the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, AINW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, AINW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.
AINW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from AINewsWire, text“AI” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the AINewsWire website applicable to all content provided by AINW, wherever published or re-published:
imer, Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#4603222f32293406070f08233135112f34236825292b" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">[email protected]
AINewsWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN27112024000224011066ID1108934422
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.